UPDATE: Disney World Takes Next Step Towards Shutting Down Ahead of Hurricane Milton

As Hurricane Milton rapidly approaches the Florida coast, Walt Disney World Resort has announced a significant update for guests concerned about the potential impact on their travel plans.

The company is waiving all Disney-imposed cancellation and change fees for hotel reservations between October 6 and October 12, 2024. This move offers flexibility for guests whose travel might be disrupted by the storm, allowing them to modify or cancel reservations without financial penalties.

This policy applies to room-only and vacation package reservations booked directly through Disney Destinations, LLC or The Walt Disney Travel Company. Guests can make changes, including adjusting travel dates or canceling their reservations entirely, through Disney’s online platforms.

“Most room-only and vacation packages can be modified, or canceled online, including changes to travel dates, without fees. Packages including air transportation or other services provided by third parties, or those with travel protection, cannot be modified or canceled online. For Guests with these reservations please call for assistance,” Disney shares.

However, there are some limitations. For reservations that include air transportation, third-party services, or travel protection, guests will need to call for assistance as these cannot be modified online. The waiver does not extend to certain special events or dining experiences, which may still carry non-refundable policies.

These waivers could be the first step in Walt Disney World Resort shutting down operations for the storm — or changing operations at least for a day or two — but right now, this has not been announced.

Disney World’s Preparedness and Current Operations

Despite Hurricane Milton’s looming presence, Disney World is currently operating under normal conditions. In a statement that Inside the Magic covered earlier, Disney said:

“Walt Disney World Resort is currently operating under normal conditions. We are closely monitoring the path of the projected storm as we continue to prioritize the safety of our Guests and Cast Members.”

While the parks remain open, the company is keeping a close eye on the storm’s trajectory. Meteorologists are forecasting that Hurricane Milton could reach Category 3 status by the time it makes landfall on Wednesday, near the Tampa area. As a result, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for several counties, including Orange County, where Disney World is located.

Disney has already suspended new theme park reservations for October 9, the date experts predict the hurricane will hit. Both Annual Passholders and regular ticket holders who typically need to secure their park entry in advance are unable to make reservations for that day, which we previously covered.

⚠️ #Milton is now forecast to become a Category 3 Major Hurricane before striking the west coast of the Florida Peninsula on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/Mqu1VwODmO — Zoom Earth (@zoom_earth) October 5, 2024

This suspension, combined with the waiver of change and cancellation fees, suggests that Disney is preparing for the potential closure of its parks. Walt Disney World Resort has also blocked new hotel bookings for October 9 and 10, a move typically made when the resort anticipates a major weather event.

These actions come in the wake of recent experiences with Hurricane Helene, which devastated parts of Florida and other Southeastern states just two weeks ago. Disney’s decision to block new reservations and waive fees demonstrates its commitment to maintaining safety while also ensuring that guests have options if they need to alter their plans.

History of Disney and Hurricanes

Over the years, Disney World has had to close its doors multiple times due to hurricanes. Notably, the parks partially or fully closed during Hurricane Matthew (2016), Hurricane Irma (2017), Hurricane Dorian (2019), Hurricane Ian (2022), and Hurricane Nicole (2022).

Despite being located inland, Disney World is not immune to the heavy winds and rains associated with hurricanes. However, it has historically been one of the safest places to shelter during storms. In fact, many Florida residents, particularly those from coastal areas, often evacuate to Disney hotels to ride out the storm.

In past hurricane events, Disney has employed a ‘ride-out crew,’ which is a dedicated team of employees who stay on-site at the resorts to ensure that operations can resume smoothly once the storm passes.

This crew helps with immediate damage assessment and recovery efforts. Disney also prepares for these events by enhancing communication with guests about the storm’s progress and potential impacts. They often provide entertainment and activities for families staying at the resort during the storm, ensuring that guests have a pleasant experience despite the severe weather outside.

Precautionary Measures for Disney World Guests

As Hurricane Milton moves closer, guests are being advised to stay updated on the weather and be prepared for potential closures or rescheduling.

Disney’s updated weather information page encourages visitors to monitor local forecasts and outlines their rescheduling and cancellation policies for severe weather conditions. The policy also extends to Disney’s Vero Beach Resort and Hilton Head Island Resort, should either location be affected by the storm.

For guests who booked Disney vacations through third-party suppliers, such as airlines or car rental agencies, Disney advises checking directly with those providers regarding their cancellation and refund policies. Although Disney is waiving its own fees, it cannot control or cover fees imposed by third-party vendors.

The Impact of Hurricane Milton on Disney World

While the parks have not yet officially closed, the suspension of reservations for October 9 and the blocking of hotel bookings for the 9th and 10th indicate that Disney is bracing for the worst. Depending on how the storm develops over the next few days, the parks may remain open for the time being, but closures could be on the horizon if Milton intensifies as predicted.

Guests with travel plans during this period should closely monitor Disney’s official communications and make decisions based on safety and updated forecasts. Disney’s commitment to guest satisfaction and safety is evident in its flexible policies, and its extensive emergency response measures ensure that the resort will be well-prepared if the worst-case scenario unfolds.