Disney World Under Emergency State, Issues Statement to Millions of Guests

Walt Disney World Resort has issued an updated statement as Tropical Storm Milton, expected to make landfall as a hurricane, comes barreling toward Florida. Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park previously suspended all Disney Park Pass reservations for October 9, when experts predict the hurricane will hit.

Inclement weather is normal at Walt Disney World Resort, but the Central Florida Disney park has experienced increased hurricane closures in recent years. In the last decade, the Disney parks have closed or partially closed for Hurricane Matthew (2016), Hurricane Irma (2017), Hurricane Dorian (2019), Hurricane Ian (2022), and Hurricane Nicole (2022).

Still, the inland Walt Disney World Resort is known to be one of the safest places in Florida during a devastating storm. Some coastal residents flee to Disney Resort hotels for protection from intense wind and rain, including during the recent Hurricane Helene that devastated parts of Florida, Tennessee, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina.

On Saturday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for several counties, including Walt Disney World Resort’s Orange County.

Earlier this morning, Walt Disney World Resort warned guests to check updated weather forecasts and prepare for inclement weather as they traveled to the Disney parks. They encouraged guests to check the Central Florida Disney park’s weather information page for updates, writing that “some Resort experiences can be delayed, rescheduled, or canceled due to severe weather.”

This afternoon, Walt Disney World Resort issued an updated hurricane statement:

“Walt Disney World Resort is currently operating under normal conditions. We are closely monitoring the path of the projected storm as we continue to prioritize the safety of our Guests and Cast Members.”

At this time, the Disney parks will remain open during Tropical Storm Milton. However, guests planning visits to Walt Disney World Resort have options:

“If a hurricane warning is issued by the National Hurricane Center for the Orlando area — or for your place of residence — within 7 days of your scheduled arrival date, you may reschedule or cancel your Walt Disney Travel Co. Disney Resort hotel packages and most room-only reservations (booked directly with Disney) without any cancellation or change fees imposed by Disney. Most room-only and vacation packages can be modified or canceled online, including changes to travel dates.”

The policy extends to Disney’s Vero Beach Resort and Disney’s Hilton Head Island Resort, should a hurricane impact either of those Disney Resort locations.

Guests with third-party reservations or experiences must contact those suppliers for refund or rescheduling information. Walt Disney World Resort isn’t responsible for non-Disney bookings.

Although Walt Disney World Resort blocked Disney Park Pass reservations for October 9, 2024, they have not announced that they will close Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park on that date.

