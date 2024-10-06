Effective October 9: Hurricane Milton Forces Disney World to Suspend Hotel and Theme Park Reservations

Planning on going to Disney World on October 9th? Think again.

With Hurricane Milton on route to Orlando, Disney World has already begun taking precautions.

A hurricane is on the way, prompting the inevitable questions: Where is it headed, and will Disney World in Florida close its doors?

Just under two weeks after Hurricane Helene wreaked havoc across parts of Florida, Tennessee, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina, meteorologists are now monitoring Tropical Storm Milton.

As of Sunday, October 6, the National Hurricane Center indicated that Milton is expected to strengthen into a hurricane, with forecasts warning that it could reach Category 3 status before making landfall in the Tampa area on Wednesday.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency on Saturday for several counties, including Orange County, home to Orlando’s beloved theme parks.

Walt Disney World Resort remained open on Sunday, although guests could expect a rainy-day experience (see the live weather radar below).

Here’s what we know about the potential impact of Hurricane Milton, how to track its path, and Walt Disney World Resort’s policies regarding inclement weather.

As of 9 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, Disney issued a hurricane update on its weather information page, stating: “To ensure you have a magical visit to Walt Disney World Resort, we encourage you to prepare for the local climate and check the weather forecast for Central Florida. Check back for important weather updates.

“In the event of a tropical storm, hurricane, or other acute weather in Central Florida, please visit this page for important information and updates — and any impact it may have on Walt Disney World Resort. Some Resort experiences can be delayed, rescheduled, or canceled due to severe weather.”

The theme park, which features Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Epcot, and Hollywood Studios, has also created a FAQ page regarding hurricanes.

In terms of cancellations and rescheduling Disney vacations, the theme park giant specifies: “If a hurricane warning is issued by the National Hurricane Center for the Orlando area — or for your place of residence — within 7 days of your scheduled arrival date, you may reschedule or cancel your Walt Disney Travel Co. Disney Resort hotel packages and most room-only reservations (booked directly with Disney) without any cancellation or change fees imposed by Disney. Most room-only and vacation packages can be modified or canceled online, including changes to travel dates.”

This cancelation and rescheduling policy also applies to Disney tickets purchased through third-party sites: “If you have products and services provided by third-party suppliers included in your vacation — such as air transportation, hotels, car rental agencies, or travel insurance companies — you will continue to be responsible for any non-refundable payments, as well as cancellation or change fees assessed by those suppliers. The policy does not apply to certain special events or dining experiences.”

Additionally, this policy extends to Disney’s Vero Beach Resort and Disney’s Hilton Head Island Resort if a hurricane warning is issued for those destinations, according to the site.

To modify, cancel, or receive assistance with rescheduling a Disney vacation due to a hurricane warning, guests can call 407-939-7675.

On Saturday, October 5, Governor Ron DeSantis announced a state of emergency for multiple Florida counties in anticipation of Hurricane Milton, which could bring Category 3 winds and flooding to communities along the already damaged Gulf Coast and beyond.

The counties included in this emergency declaration span across the peninsula, encompassing:

Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Marion, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Sumter, and Volusia.

Now, Disney has closed off not only resort bookings but theme park reservations as well.

Disney Park Pass theme park reservations are currently unavailable for Wednesday, October 9th, across all four Walt Disney World theme parks. Reservations have been blocked for both Annual Passholders and regular ticket holders who typically need to secure their entry in advance.

While Walt Disney World continues to sell 1-day and multi-day tickets for October 9th, it’s anticipated that the parks will likely close that day, and possibly on Thursday, October 10th as well.

Officially, Walt Disney World has not yet issued any alerts regarding these potential closures.

This latest reservation block follows yesterday’s announcement from Walt Disney World, which restricted new hotel bookings for October 9th and October 10th. It is common for Walt Disney World to implement these restrictions as a hurricane approaches. This practice serves several purposes, including reserving inventory for guests who may need to extend their stay due to the storm’s impact.

Moreover, it allows space for cast members to remain onsite as part of a “ride-out crew.” This dedicated team typically consists of employees who stay overnight at the resorts during severe weather conditions to ensure that operations can resume smoothly once the storm has passed.

The ride-out crew is crucial for the park’s preparedness, allowing for immediate assessment of any damage and swift recovery efforts.

In previous hurricane events, Disney has taken extensive measures to ensure the safety and comfort of its guests. These measures often include enhancing communication about the storm’s progress and potential impacts, providing entertainment options for guests still at the resort, and offering assistance with rescheduling travel plans.

For instance, during past storms, Disney has been known to provide additional activities for children, ensuring that families have a pleasant experience despite the adverse weather conditions.

Disney also maintains a robust emergency response plan, which is put into action well ahead of any hurricane threat. This involves regular training for cast members on safety protocols, maintaining clear evacuation routes, and having sufficient supplies on hand to support guests during extended outages.

As a leader in the hospitality industry, Disney prioritizes the well-being of its guests and staff during emergencies, always aiming to deliver a magical experience, even under challenging circumstances.

As the situation with Hurricane Milton evolves, Disney’s proactive measures serve as a reminder of their commitment to safety and preparedness, ensuring that both guests and employees are looked after during severe weather events.

Would you visit Walt Disney World in the midst of a hurricane?