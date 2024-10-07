100,000+ Disney Guests Receive “Devastating” Phone Alert Regarding Hurricane Milton’s Intensification

If you use the Radar app, and you either live in Orlando or you are visiting Walt Disney World, you likely just received a notification that may have slightly terrified you, alerting you that Hurricane Milton is officially a Category 5 hurricane.

A Category 5 hurricane is the most intense classification on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, which rates hurricanes based on their sustained wind speeds. A hurricane classified as Category 5 has sustained winds of 157 mph (252 km/h) or higher, indicating its extreme strength and potential for destruction.

When a Category 5 hurricane makes landfall, it can cause catastrophic damage. Most trees will be uprooted, and a significant number of buildings and homes may be destroyed or severely damaged. While well-built structures may sustain severe damage, poorly constructed buildings are likely to be obliterated, highlighting the immense power of these storms.

In addition to devastating winds, a Category 5 hurricane can produce a storm surge exceeding 18 feet above normal tide levels, leading to widespread flooding in coastal areas. This surge, combined with heavy rainfall, significantly increases the risk of inland flooding, which can persist long after the storm has passed.

Due to the potential for catastrophic impacts, areas in the projected path of a Category 5 hurricane often face mandatory evacuations well ahead of the storm’s arrival. It is crucial for residents to take these warnings seriously and implement thorough preparedness measures to ensure their safety and the protection of their property.

What is Happening With Hurricane Milton?

With winds reaching 160 mph, Hurricane Milton has rapidly intensified into the second Category 5 hurricane of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season. The first storm to achieve this status was Hurricane Beryl, which reached Category 5 while moving through the Caribbean Sea in early July.

The National Hurricane Center posted: “…MILTON RAPIDLY INTENSIFIES INTO A CATEGORY 5 HURRICANE…

Data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that Milton has strengthened to a category 5. The max sustained winds are estimated to be 160 mph with higher gusts.”

…MILTON RAPIDLY INTENSIFIES INTO A CATEGORY 5 HURRICANE… Data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that Milton has strengthened to a category 5. The max sustained winds are estimated to be 160 mph with higher gusts. https://t.co/dv1LkCViaN pic.twitter.com/zUwi2CNJhi — National Hurricane Center (@NWSNHC) October 7, 2024

Milton was merely a tropical storm on Sunday morning, but it quickly escalated, with winds increasing from 60 mph to 160 mph in just 28 hours. Additionally, the presence of abundant lightning around the eye of Milton suggests that the storm could continue to strengthen.

AccuWeather meteorologists forecast that, although Hurricane Milton will likely lose some wind intensity as it approaches Florida, it will still pose significant life-threatening risks. The storm is expected to produce considerable storm surges—potentially even worse than those experienced during Hurricane Helene in some areas—as well as strong winds that could result in widespread power outages.

“We are preparing … for the largest evacuation that we have seen, most likely since 2017, Hurricane Irma,” said Kevin Guthrie, executive director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, according to The Associated Press.

In addition to all of Fort Myers Beach, mandatory evacuations have been ordered for all mobile and manufactured homes in the Tampa Bay region. AccuWeather predicts that storm surges could reach 10 to 15 feet along a significant stretch of the Florida coastline surrounding Tampa Bay.

“Milton can bring a variety of life-threatening dangers, including an extreme storm surge of 10-15 feet along and near the coast, particularly in the Tampa Bay area, along with destructive winds and major flooding impacting one of Florida’s most densely populated regions—the I-4 corridor, especially from Tampa toward Orlando,” stated AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter.

Florida Enters State of Emergency

“If they have called for your evacuation order, I beg you, I implore you, to evacuate,” state Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie said. “Drowning deaths due to storm surge are 100% preventable if you leave.”

Hurricane Helene struck the area less than two weeks ago, bringing destruction and loss of life.

NWS Tampa Bay posted on X Monday that if Milton remains on its current track, “it will be the worst storm to impact the Tampa area in over 100 years.”

They urged Florida residents to complete all preparations by Tuesday evening and to evacuate if under an evacuation notice.

Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Saturday for 35 of Florida’s 67 counties and then expanded it to 54.

The state of emergency includes the following counties: Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Columbia, DeSoto, Dixie, Duval, Flagler, Gilchrist, Glades, Hamilton, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lafayette, Lake, Lee, Levy, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Nassau, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie Sumter, Suwanee, Taylor, Union, and Volusia counties.

A declared state of emergency lasts until the governor signs a declaration ending it because the situation is no longer dire, or 60 days, whichever comes first. The governor may choose to extend it if conditions warrant it.

“The state of emergency shall continue until the Governor finds that the threat or danger has been dealt with to the extent that the emergency conditions no longer exist and she or he terminates the state of emergency by executive order or proclamation, but no state of emergency may continue for longer than 60 days unless renewed by the Governor.”

Notifications Blasted to All Disney, Universal Guests

Once Hurricane Milton turned into a Category 5 storm just moments ago, and if you are in the Orlando area, meaning the hundreds of thousands who are visiting on vacation, you likely received a notification if you use the Radar app.

As you can see below, it states, “Milton coming Wednesday. Extreme rapid intensification ongoing over Gulf. Heading for Cat 5. Hits as 2 or 3 with devastating surge”.

Seeing a notification like this is likely going to send some worry to guests, but if you are at a Disney or Universal Resort, rest assured that you are in good hands.

In response to Hurricane Helene, Walt Disney World made several operational adjustments to prioritize guest safety. Typhoon Lagoon, the water park, was closed due to the storm, a standard protocol even during colder weather. Additionally, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party was canceled proactively.

Guests with impacted reservations were given the opportunity to change their dates without incurring additional fees, helping to prevent the inconvenience of long lines at City Hall for rescheduling.

The mini-golf courses at Disney World also closed during the storm. Universal Orlando Resort implemented similar safety measures, shutting down Volcano Bay and canceling Halloween Horror Nights.

As Hurricane Milton approaches, Disney World is enacting precautionary steps. The company has temporarily suspended new hotel bookings and stopped theme park reservations for October 9th and 10th. Universal Orlando Resort has also halted hotel bookings for the same dates.

Furthermore, Disney has waived cancellation fees for hotel reservations during this timeframe, allowing guests to modify or cancel their bookings without facing penalties.

Would a notification like this worry you if you were on a Disney vacation and saw it pop up on your phone?