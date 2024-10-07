Category 4 Hurricane Milton Triggers “Largest Evacuation We Have Ever Seen” Near Disney World

Hurricane Milton is barreling its way through the ocean towards the state of Florida, and it is gearing up to possibly set some highly dangerous records.

Less than two weeks after Hurricane Helene battered Florida’s Gulf Coast and carved a path of destruction across the southeastern U.S., the state is bracing for another rapidly intensifying storm.

On Sunday, forecasters upgraded Milton from a tropical storm to a hurricane, a day earlier than anticipated. They warn that it is likely to reach Category 4 strength before making landfall in Florida midweek.

Milton strengthened into a “major” Category 3 hurricane early Monday morning when its maximum sustained winds neared 125 mph. Shortly after, it quickly intensified to Category 4 status, with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC) just after 9 a.m. ET.

At that time, the storm was about 150 miles west-northwest of Progreso, Mexico, and approximately 735 miles west-southwest of Tampa. The Yucatan Peninsula coast is under a hurricane warning, while hurricane watches, storm surge watches, and tropical storm watches and warnings are in effect for parts of Florida’s west coast.

Milton is expected to move just north of the Yucatan Peninsula on Monday and Tuesday before crossing the eastern Gulf of Mexico and approaching Florida’s west coast by Wednesday.

The NHC says most models predict that Milton will cross the Florida Peninsula, though people “should not focus on the exact track” due to varying opinions on the storm’s exact landfall location and timing.

Regardless, forecasters caution that it is expected to be a “large and powerful hurricane at landfall in Florida, with life-threatening hazards along portions of the coastline.”

Heavy rainfall is predicted to affect parts of Florida on Monday, and again from Tuesday through Wednesday night, with “the risk of considerable flash, urban and areal flooding” along with moderate to major river flooding.

The Florida Peninsula and Keys could experience 5 to 10 inches of rain through Wednesday night, with localized totals of up to 15 inches in some regions.

Additionally, there is an increasing risk of life-threatening storm surge and damaging winds along Florida’s west coast starting late Tuesday or early Wednesday. The storm surge could elevate water levels by 8 to 12 feet in coastal areas of Florida, including Tampa Bay.

“Residents in that area should follow any advice given by local officials and evacuate if told to do so,” the NHC advised, stressing the danger to the west coast of the peninsula.

Sky News shared, Kevin Guthrie, director of Florida’s emergency management division, warned that residents should prepare for the “largest evacuation that we have seen, most likely since 2017 Hurricane Irma”.

He added: “I highly encourage you to evacuate.”

In 2017, approximately seven million residents were ordered to evacuate their homes in Florida as Hurricane Irma approached. The storm ultimately claimed the lives of over 130 people in the state.

The mass evacuation led to severe traffic congestion on highways and lengthy lines at gas stations.

Officials have since acknowledged the challenges from the 2017 evacuation and are implementing measures to prevent similar issues. This includes setting up emergency fuel stations and charging points for electric vehicles along evacuation routes.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis cautioned that power outages are expected, and debris from Hurricane Helene will likely worsen.

“I don’t think there’s any scenario where we don’t have major impacts at this point,” he stated.

He urged residents to prepare, saying, “You have time to prepare – all day today, all day Monday, and probably all day Tuesday to ensure your hurricane preparedness plan is in place.”

DeSantis also advised those on Florida’s west coast and barrier islands to be ready for evacuation: “Just assume you’ll be asked to leave.”

“Do not get wedded to the cone,” he posted on X on Sunday. “Floridians should prepare now for potential impacts, even if you live outside of the forecast cone. We recommend following all evacuation orders from your local officials.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has extended the state of emergency to include 51 of Florida’s 67 counties and is urging residents across the peninsula to begin preparing.

The state of emergency also encompasses both Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort.

What Will Happen to Disney World?

When Hurricane Helene hit, theme parks made several operational decisions to prepare for the storm. At Walt Disney World, while most operations remained unchanged, Typhoon Lagoon, the water park, was closed for the day—an expected move since Disney often shuts down the water park even in cold weather.

During storms, Typhoon Lagoon becomes largely unusable for guests, so the closure came as no surprise.

Disney also preemptively canceled Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. This proactive decision allowed guests to request a date change without incurring any extra fees, avoiding the chaos of disappointed visitors lining up at City Hall to reschedule after the parade was inevitably canceled due to rain. By doing this, Disney minimized inconvenience for its guests while maintaining safety.

In addition to the water park, mini-golf courses at Disney also shut down for the day. Similar steps were taken at Universal Orlando Resort, where Volcano Bay, the water park, was closed, and Halloween Horror Nights was canceled due to Helene’s arrival. Other nearby theme parks, including Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, also opted to close for the day as a precaution.

With Hurricane Milton now approaching, Disney is expected to take similar precautions.

The company has already blocked off new hotel bookings and halted theme park reservations across all four Walt Disney World parks for Wednesday, October 9th. This applies to both Annual Passholders and regular ticket holders, who typically need to reserve entry in advance.

While Disney is still selling 1-day and multi-day tickets for October 9th, it is anticipated that the parks will likely remain closed that day and potentially on Thursday, October 10th, as well.

Additionally, Disney has waived cancellation fees for hotel reservations during the storm:

“Due to potential weather impacts to guest travel plans, change and cancellation fees imposed by Disney will be waived for check-in dates of Sunday, 10/6 – Saturday, 10/12.”

Guests can modify or cancel most room-only and vacation packages online, without fees. However, packages including air transportation or services from third parties must be managed through Disney’s phone assistance.

These preparations come on the heels of Disney’s earlier announcement restricting new hotel bookings for October 9th and 10th. Such measures are typical during hurricane threats, as they allow Disney to keep room inventory available for guests needing to extend their stay and for cast members involved in the “ride-out crew.”

These employees stay overnight at resorts during extreme weather to ensure that operations can quickly resume once the storm passes, assessing damage and aiding in recovery efforts.

In past hurricane events, Disney has gone above and beyond to safeguard the well-being of its guests. The resort has enhanced communication about storm updates, provided extra entertainment for those sheltering onsite, and offered flexible options for rescheduling travel plans.

During previous storms, Disney has even organized special activities for children to ensure that the magic continues despite the adverse conditions.

Disney’s emergency response plan is comprehensive and designed to handle any hurricane threat. This includes routine safety training for cast members, maintaining clear evacuation routes, and ensuring the availability of essential supplies.

In every crisis, Disney strives to uphold its reputation as a leader in hospitality, ensuring both guest and employee safety while delivering the magical experience its brand is known for—even during the most challenging times.

Would you cancel your Disney World vacation?