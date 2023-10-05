Disney Character Signals Emergency During Meet & Greet Gone Wrong

Disney character performers are highly skilled professionals. They work hard to make guests believe in magic, bringing on-screen heroes like Mickey Mouse, Peter Pan, and your favorite Disney Princess to life.

But as perfect Disneyland Resort and its characters may seem, cast members must learn to expect the unexpected… especially when working with children! Disney character performers, even those who can’t speak “on stage,” can subtly alert character attendants when something goes wrong.

Inside the Magic has reported numerous character “emergencies,” which often involve costume malfunctions or unsafe guest behavior. Last year, security helped a Walt Disney World Resort holiday performer backstage after an apparent injury. This May, Donald Duck rushed offstage to fix his broken hat during the Magic Happens Parade at Disneyland Park. Minnie Mouse discreetly called for help months ago after an adult guest assaulted her.

Neither guest misbehavior, an injury, or a costume malfunction caused a near catastrophe caught on camera at Disneyland Resort this week. A seemingly ordinary and heartwarming Disney character meet and greet could’ve gone horribly wrong if not for the quick actions of the performer and a watchful parent.

TikToker Emily (@adventures.with.emily) shared a video of her daughter, Ally, meeting Clarabelle Cow in her Halloween outfit at Disneyland Park. Ally gave Clarabelle a friendship bracelet, which she proudly accepted and wore.

Clarabelle hugged Ally, then went to pose for a photo when both she and the little girl noticed something amiss. The young guest’s hair somehow tangled around Clarabelle’s large spider necklace.

The Disney character performer immediately froze, giving Emily (and potentially her character attendant) time to fix the issue before it worsened. The mother rushed over and untangled her daughter’s hair.

After the pair were separated, both Clarabelle Cow and Ally laughed about the mishap. The Disney character performer handled the incident professionally while still preserving the magic for the family, appearing relieved that things worked out.

“When giving a friendship bracelet goes wrong,” Emily wrote. “You just can’t make this up.”

The video garnered thousands of likes and views. Disney Parks fans adored seeing a happy ending to the brief mishap.

“Love this SO MUCH♥️♥️,” said @wendyclose676.

Clarabelle Cow

Never heard of Clarabelle Cow? This boisterous bovine is a Walt Disney Animation Studios Classic dating back decades!

“Clarabelle Cow Bovine cartoon character known for her oversize nostrils and two buck teeth; appeared in 17 films, mostly Mickey Mouse cartoons of the 1930s, often paired with Horace Horsecollar,” the official Disney fan club (D23) writes about the character. “She made her debut in The Plow Boy (1929).”

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.