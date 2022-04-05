Disney Guests Upset As More Things Keep “Breaking” On Popular Attraction

Perhaps the most popular attraction in all of Walt Disney World Resort resides in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance opened in 2019 and has since been a major hit with Disney Guests because of its unique nature and stunning technology. That is when it’s open.

Due to the high-tech nature of this attraction, Rise of the Resistance has multiple breakdowns and closures frequently. Over the last couple of years, we’ve seen several instances of Disney Guests waiting more than two or three hours to ride the attraction just for it to break down right before they boarded or while they were on the attraction.

In addition to unfortunate circumstances where the ride is stopped and has to be evacuated, it seems that many Disney Guests have noticed functions inside of the attraction simply aren’t working as they should.

One of those features is the cannons that are heard and seen during the ride.

“I can’t believe they can’t fix the cannons. There are many “wow” moments on that ride and seeing the cannons move was definitely one of them,” User U/JediTrainer42 said in a Reddit thread. “It’s almost like Disney needs to close the parks off to the public for an extended period of time to be able to correct many of their maintenance issues——oh wait.”

Another feature of the attraction that has been malfunctioning quite a bit is the Kylo Ren animatronic.

“Around December 20, 2020 was the last time the cannons fully worked in A-mode,” User U/gerarar said. “Around late-September to October 2021 was the last time the cannon room fully worked in B-mode where only first cannon moved. Ever since then, none of the cannons moved (I want to call this C-mode) and this is supposedly permanent since ops/maintenence don’t want to fix it anymore. As for Kylo AA, it’s been off and on. Although the vent duct that also falls in that scene hasn’t been working since last year. There are 3 “things” that fall/move once the breach happens: the main ceiling piece that covers Kylo, the hanging tube next to Kylo, and the vent duct.”

Disney’s official description of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance reads:

An Attraction on a Scale That Is Impressive, Most Impressive Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is a massive attraction with multiple ride systems that is unlike anything you’ve ever experienced at Walt Disney World Resort… or anywhere else in the galaxy!

Accept a Mission from the Resistance The Resistance needs your help! Hidden in the forest outside Black Spire Outpost, the Resistance is gathering recruits for a secret mission. With the First Order desperate to extinguish the spark of the Resistance, the mission is bound to have unexpected twists and turns. When your transport is captured by an imposing First Order Star Destroyer filled with legions of stormtroopers—and even Kylo Ren!—you’re going to need all the help you can get. Fortunately, a covert team of Resistance fighters—including Rey and BB-8—is at the ready to give you a fighting chance to escape… and a chance for the Resistance to rise.

If you love all things Disney, you’re going to love Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Head to the Chinese Theatre to ride Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway and then over to Toy Story Land for Toy Story Mania, Alien Swirling Saucers, and Slinky Dog Dash. After that, make sure you check out Sunset Boulevard and ride Twilight Zone Tower of Terror and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith. You can get blue milk or green milk at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and then ride Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. Don’t forget to check out Beauty and the Beast Live on Stage and Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular and get ready for the return of Fantasmic!, the epic nighttime spectacular that is set to come back this year.

Have you noticed any aspects missing on Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance? Let us know in the comments!

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disney World’s water parks, four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district! Or, how about a trip to Disneyland Resort to experience Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, as well as the Downtown Disney shopping and dining district!