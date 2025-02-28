Disney World Raises Alarm: Tells Guests ‘You Might Be Too Late’

Disney World guests are running out of chances to experience this limited-time event within the parks as more dates hit capacity.

Here are the dates left if you still want a fighting chance to attend this year.

Disney After Hours at Magic Kingdom: March 3 Event Sells Out

Disney After Hours at Magic Kingdom continues to be a hot ticket in 2025, with yet another date—March 3—officially sold out. This comes as no surprise, given the event’s growing popularity among guests looking to experience the park with significantly lower wait times and complimentary snacks. If you’re hoping to attend, there are still some remaining dates available, but they won’t last long. Here’s everything you need to know about this limited-capacity experience.

Disney After Hours offers guests the opportunity to enjoy Magic Kingdom with a fraction of the daytime crowds. Running from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. (with early entry starting at 7 p.m.), these exclusive events allow attendees to experience major attractions with little to no wait, indulge in unlimited popcorn, ice cream treats, and bottled beverages, and soak in the magical atmosphere of the park at night.

For many, the biggest draw is the ability to ride top attractions multiple times without long queues, making it an ideal option for guests who want a stress-free way to enjoy their favorite rides.

What Attractions Are Open? (And What’s Not?)

One of the main perks of Disney After Hours is access to Magic Kingdom’s most beloved attractions without the hassle of Genie+ or Lightning Lane reservations. Here’s what you can expect to be open during these after-hours events:

Must-Ride Attractions Available:

TRON Lightcycle / Run – No virtual queue required, making it one of the biggest perks of the event.

– No virtual queue required, making it one of the biggest perks of the event. Seven Dwarfs Mine Train – One of Magic Kingdom’s most popular rides with minimal wait times.

– One of Magic Kingdom’s most popular rides with minimal wait times. Space Mountain – Experience the classic indoor roller coaster with shorter queues.

– Experience the classic indoor roller coaster with shorter queues. Pirates of the Caribbean – Set sail with Captain Jack Sparrow on this iconic ride.

– Set sail with Captain Jack Sparrow on this iconic ride. Haunted Mansion – Enjoy the spooky, fun-filled adventure with the Happy Haunts.

Disney Attractions That Won’t Be Available:

While many major attractions will be open, a couple of key rides will not be part of the After Hours lineup:

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure – Originally anticipated to be included, this upcoming attraction has been removed from Disney’s official event lineup, possibly due to ongoing reliability concerns.

– Originally anticipated to be included, this upcoming attraction has been removed from Disney’s official event lineup, possibly due to ongoing reliability concerns. Big Thunder Mountain Railroad – Currently closed for refurbishment and unavailable for After Hours guests.

Still Hoping to Attend? Here Are the Remaining Dates

If you missed out on March 3, there’s still hope! A few select dates are still available for those looking to experience the magic of Disney After Hours at Magic Kingdom.

Upcoming Available Dates:

March: 17, 24, 31

17, 24, 31 April: 7, 28

7, 28 May: 5, 12, 19

With multiple nights already sold out, it’s only a matter of time before more dates reach capacity. If you’re interested in attending, booking sooner rather than later is highly recommended.

How Much Are Tickets?

Tickets for Disney After Hours at Magic Kingdom range from $175 to $185 (plus tax). However, there are discounts available for Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club members, making it a slightly more affordable option for frequent visitors. Given the exclusivity of the event and the ability to experience headliner attractions without long waits, many guests find the cost well worth it—especially compared to the cost of a full-day ticket.

What’s Next? More Sold-Out Disney Nights Likely

With Disney After Hours events proving to be a fan-favorite, it’s highly likely that additional dates will sell out soon. If you’re considering attending one of these special nights at Magic Kingdom, now is the time to act before more nights reach capacity.

By securing your tickets early (click here for tickets), you can ensure a magical, stress-free evening filled with your favorite rides, delicious snacks, and an unforgettable Disney experience.