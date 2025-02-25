Disney World Theme Park Changes Operational Hours for Select Guests

Disney’s Animal Kingdom is set for a massive transformation, as Walt Disney World has officially received approval to move forward with its highly anticipated Tropical Americas expansion. Even with so much going on, though, Animal Kingdom must still entertain guests day after day.

The Walt Disney World Resort is an ever-adapting beast that attracts millions of visitors all year round. The theme parks often change operating hours to best suit guest demand or to cater for hard-ticketed or private events at other locations. One of those hard-ticketed events happening now is the Disney After Hours offering.

This exclusive, late-night event offers access to select parks with minimal crowds, shorter wait times, and plenty of perks. Of course, being the flagship park, Magic Kingdom is a popular choice for guests heading out to the Central Florida resort.

For those eager to experience Magic Kingdom after the gates close to regular guests, Disney After Hours returned in 2025 for a limited time, beginning on select nights from January 6 and running through May 19. Guests can enjoy the park on the following evenings: January 6, 13, 20, 27; February 3, 10, 17, 24; March 3, 17, 24, 31; April 7, 28; and May 5, 12, 19.

What’s interesting about Magic Kingdom’s first date in May 2025, is that the resort has also confirmed the extended opening of another Disney World theme park. Surprisingly, Disney World is not offering extended evening hours at EPCOT, but at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

From 6 p.m. through 8 p.m., eligible guests (those staying in Disney Deluxe Resorts and other select hotels) can stay after the park closes at the animal-themed location.

It has not been confirmed what attractions will be available to guests visiting on May 5 and staying for the Extended Evening Hours, but it can be expected that rides like Avatar Flight of Passage, Expedition Everest–Legend of the Forbidden Mountain, and DINOSAUR will be open to ride.

The Future of Animal Kingdom

On February 6, the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) granted a permit for the project—internally known as Project Ro—paving the way for significant changes at the park.

The permit allows for “relocation of parking, sidewalks, and utilities; updates to the stormwater drainage system to integrate with the existing wet detention system; and compliance with state water quality standards under Section 401 of the Clean Water Act.”

However, it specifies that no wetlands will be altered or removed, with mitigation measures in place to protect the area’s wildlife. The permit remains valid until February 2030, giving Disney the flexibility to execute its ambitious overhaul.

One of the biggest changes coming to Animal Kingdom is the complete reimagining of DinoLand U.S.A. The prehistoric-themed area will make way for the Tropical Americas, an entire land that will immerse guests in new cultures and environments. The transition has already begun, with several attractions—including TriceraTop Spin—shuttering permanently.

However, DINOSAUR remains open for now and is expected to operate through 2025 before being redesigned with an Indiana Jones concept.

At the heart of the new expansion is a ride inspired by Disney’s 2021 hit Encanto. The attraction will take guests through Antonio Madrigal’s magical bedroom inside the beloved Casa Madrigal, promising encounters with familiar faces from the film. Additionally, visitors can look forward to a woodcarver’s carousel featuring iconic Disney animals.

Despite the green light, it will take time before these new experiences come to life. Disney has set a tentative opening date for 2027, but given the scale of the project, that timeline may prove ambitious. Even Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro’s assurance that all announced projects are moving forward does not change the immense effort required to complete such a large-scale transformation.

Meanwhile, the changes at Animal Kingdom extend beyond Tropical Americas. On March 16, the long-running It’s Tough to be a Bug! show inside the Tree of Life Theater will close permanently. In its place, Disney is introducing Zootopia: Better Zoogether, a new attraction featuring Judy Hopps, Nick Wilde, and other beloved characters from the Oscar-winning animated film. The show is set to debut in winter 2025.

The overhaul at Animal Kingdom is just one of the major changes in store for Walt Disney World. Magic Kingdom is also in the midst of a significant transformation, as the iconic Frontierland prepares to make way for an entirely new theme. Plans are in motion to remove Tom Sawyer Island and the Rivers of America to introduce an area dedicated to Pixar’s Cars franchise.

As part of this transition, the fan-favorite Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is currently closed indefinitely. The ride is expected to reopen in 2026, likely as the first phase of the reimagined land. With such a major shift on the horizon, Magic Kingdom is gearing up for one of the most dramatic changes in its history.

With these sweeping changes on the way, what do you think of Disney’s vision for Animal Kingdom and Magic Kingdom? Share your thoughts in the comments below!