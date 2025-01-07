Magic Kingdom Update: Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Removal Explained

The Walt Disney World Resort has quietly removed its latest attraction, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, from the Magic Kingdom Park lineup at this year’s hard-ticketed event.

As 2025 unfolds, it’s clear this year marks a transformative moment for Central Florida’s theme park scene. Universal Orlando Resort’s highly anticipated Epic Universe park is set to open its gates in just four months, posing a formidable challenge to Disney’s reign. With rising ticket prices and trimmed-down offerings at Walt Disney World, many are left wondering—could Universal’s bold expansion sway the loyalty of Disney’s devoted fanbase?

Disney appears to be gearing up for battle. From creative commercials showcasing the magic of Walt Disney “Worlds” to the reintroduction of beloved promotions, the Mouse House is pulling out all the stops. Amid the operational changes that 2025 has brought–like the indefinite closure of Big Thunder Mountain Railroad–the resort is still running as normal as possible, with the Disney After Hours series officially commencing this New Year.

Walt Disney World offers a variety of different hard-ticketed events year-round, including seasonal staples like Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. Among the most popular is Disney After Hours, which provides late-night access to select parks with limited crowds and exclusive perks.

Starting January 6 and running through May 19, 2025, Disney After Hours at Magic Kingdom promises an unforgettable experience for those willing to splurge. Event nights include January 6, 13, 20, and 27; February 3, 10, 17, and 24; March 3, 17, 24, and 31; April 7 and 28; and May 5, 12, and 19. Tickets range from $175 to $185 per person (plus tax), depending on the date. While the official event hours are 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., attendees can enter the park as early as 7 p.m., offering extra time to enjoy attractions and entertainment.

What’s more, guests don’t need an additional park ticket or reservation to take advantage of the early entry window. This extra time allows access to fan-favorite rides like TRON Lightcycle / Run, which features a standby queue during these hours, and the chance to catch the beloved Happily Ever After nighttime spectacular.

In a turn of events, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which was previously listed as part of the event, has since been removed from Disney’s After Hours webpage, with no mention of the attraction being available during After Hours anywhere. Upon checking the next After Hours date, January 13, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure’s opening time is listed as 9 a.m. through 10 p.m., whereas TRON Lightcycle / Run, a ride offered during After Hours, is listed as open 9 a.m until 10 p.m., followed by “Today’s Special Ticketed Event” time of 10 p.m. through 1 a.m.

For over 30 years, Splash Mountain was a Magic Kingdom classic, delighting generations with its thrilling drops and sing-along tunes. But in January 2023, Disney made the monumental decision to close the attraction, ending its storied run.

The ride, based on the controversial 1946 film Song of the South, had long been a topic of discussion. In 2020, Disney announced a major transformation was in the works, promising to reimagine the experience through the lens of the beloved 2009 film The Princess and the Frog. The change signaled Disney’s push for more inclusive storytelling, though not everyone was on board. Critics accused the company of promoting a “woke agenda,” igniting a cultural firestorm.

Fast forward to June 2024, and Frontierland welcomed its newest resident: Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. The revamped attraction brings to life the vibrant world of Princess Tiana, alongside her jazz-loving alligator sidekick Louis and the wise, eccentric Mama Odie. Featuring the voices of Anika Noni Rose, Michael-Leon Wooley, and Jenifer Lewis, the ride continues the story after the events of The Princess and the Frog, offering guests a fresh narrative filled with heart and celebration.

Fans of the original Splash Mountain will still recognize its iconic 52-foot drop, but the journey leading up to that splashdown has been completely transformed. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure boasts new visuals, a lively bayou setting, and an all-new song, “Special Spice.”

While opinions on the change remain divided, it’s clear that Disney has embraced a new chapter, blending nostalgia with modern storytelling to create an attraction that celebrates diversity and imagination. Disney recently named the opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at both Disney World and Disneyland as one of the biggest moments of 2024.

Disney 50th Fireworks Return to Magic Kingdom

Fans got their first taste of this year’s After Hours magic on January 6, when Disney Enchantment returned to Cinderella Castle during the event’s debut night. Originally introduced as part of Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary Celebration, Disney Enchantment brought cutting-edge projection technology that extended from Cinderella Castle down Main Street, U.S.A.

While visually stunning, the show faced criticism for lacking the emotional resonance of its predecessor, Happily Ever After. Following overwhelming fan demand, Disney reinstated Happily Ever After in 2023, leaving many to wonder how Disney Enchantment’s return will be received.

Alongside Magic Kingdom, Disney After Hours events are also scheduled at EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, giving guests more options for an exclusive nighttime experience.

How do you feel about the exclusion of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and Disney Enchantment’s return? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments below!