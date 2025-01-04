Just Months After Official Opening, Disney Confirms Status of Splash Mountain Replacement in the U.S.

The Walt Disney Company has officially confirmed the status of its divisive new theme park addition: Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

In January 2023, Disney officially closed its beloved Splash Mountain after over three decades of operation at the Magic Kingdom. This iconic water-based attraction, rooted in the controversial 1946 film Song of the South, was announced in 2020 to be undergoing a transformation. The reimagining would bring the characters and vibrant world of The Princess and the Frog (2009) to Frontierland.

The decision to retire Splash Mountain sparked heated debates, with critics accusing Disney of pushing a “woke agenda” prioritizing diversity and inclusion.

In June 2024, the reimagined attraction opened as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, featuring Princess Tiana, the saxophone-playing alligator Louis, and Mama Odie, portrayed by the talented Anika Noni Rose, Michael-Leon Wooley, and Jenifer Lewis, respectively.

Complete with its signature 52-foot drop and a fresh story set after the events of The Princess and the Frog, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure introduced an original song, “Special Spice.” Walt Disney Imagineering recently addressed the absence of beloved characters by adding two iconic fireflies to the attraction—Ray and Evangeline.

Last month, Walt Disney Imagineering unveiled a new enhancement to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Walt Disney World Resort, a move many fans felt was essential to its charm and storytelling.

The addition of Ray and Evangeline to the finale mural was a welcome one, although some fans felt Disney was lacking in the way of larger updates. The change came just a handful of months after the attraction opened in Magic Kingdom Park at Disney World.

Sharing the update via Instagram, Disney officials posted: “Look how they light up the sky! Imagineers added extra magic to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at @WaltDisneyWorld with this addition of Ray and Evangeline!”

Ray, voiced by Jim Cummings, is a lovable firefly who aids Tiana (Anika Noni Rose) and Naveen (Bruno Campos) in their journey to Mama Odie (Jenifer Lewis) in the 2009 film. His unrequited love for Evangeline—the Evening Star he believes to be another firefly—is a central theme of his character. In a poignant moment at the movie’s end, Ray joins Evangeline in the night sky.

Fans quickly praised the addition on Instagram, leaving comments such as, “How awesome! Imagineers are the best and most talented people!!!” However, the announcement didn’t receive universal acclaim. On X (formerly Twitter), some users voiced their frustrations. One critic, @jasonlanori, wrote, “LOL at the things they ‘announce’ now. WDW is a joke of its former self.”

Disney followed up its Disney World opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure with the debut of the attraction at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Southern California, on November 15. Now, months after the world got a glimpse at the controversial redevelopment of Splash Mountain, the Mouse House has cemented its status as one of the biggest moments of 2024.

“One of the biggest moments for Disney Experiences last year was the grand opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in June and at Disneyland Park at Disneyland Resort in November,” The Walt Disney Company wrote in its roundup of the ten biggest moments of 2024.

“Tiana’s Bayou Adventure features dozens of Audio-Animatronics figures, a sensational soundtrack (including music from the film and new compositions), and an exhilarating 50-foot drop.”

The other major moments for Disney were the box office records broken in 2024 with movies like Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine, the opening of Fantasy Springs at Tokyo Disney Resort, its profitability in the Disney+ streaming arena, record Emmy wins, and its collaboration with Epic Games.

Theme Parks: Looking Ahead

When it comes to larger-scale announcements, Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro promised a more robust development slate. Discussing future projects at last year’s D23 Expo, D’Amaro stated:

“At Disney Experiences, Imagineers dream, create, design and build these stories into real places. And we have Imagineers in place right now all around the world because everything we’re going to share with you is in active development. Plans are drawn. Dirt is moving. I just want to be clear about this: We are doing everything you’re going to hear tonight.”

Among these ambitious plans is the transformation of Frontierland, which will soon feature a Cars-themed expansion alongside Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. However, this update comes at a cost—the permanent closure of Tom Sawyer Island and Rivers of America to make way for Radiator Springs.

Fans of Magic Kingdom have voiced their dismay over this loss despite the promise of family-friendly attractions. The Cars expansion will also join a highly anticipated Villain-themed land, marking one of the most significant developments in the park’s history.

What do you think about the addition of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at the United States Disney parks? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments below!