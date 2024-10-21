Fans Devastated as New Attraction Virtual Queue Fills Up In ONE SECOND

It’s hard to believe, but it has been four years since Disney shockingly announced that it was closing Splash Mountain at both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World.

The iconic attraction had been one of the most popular attractions in the Magic Kingdom and Disneyland Park for decades, but Disney decided it was time for a change. Along with the closure, they announced that the attraction would be undergoing a complete Princess and the Frog (2009) retheme.

Splash Mountain officially closed at Walt Disney World in January 2023 and at Disneyland Park in May 2023. After a year and a half, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opened in the Magic Kingdom on June 28, 2024. And, in just a few weeks, the new attraction will open in Disneyland as well.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is set to open at The Happiest Place on Earth on November 15, but certain guests are currently able to ride it.

On October 21, ride previews officially began for Magic Key Holders, formerly called Disneyland Annual Passholders. To ride the attraction, Magic Key Holders have to join a virtual queue, which opens once at 7 a.m. and again at 12 p.m.

Even though only Magic Key Holders can ride Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, many were left angry and disappointed when they logged into the Disneyland mobile app, confirmed their party, and waited for the clock to strike 7 a.m. When it did, they immediately tried to secure a boarding group, only to be told that all groups were full.

Boarding groups filled up in less than one second.

So many people wanted to see the new space, in addition to those who managed to snag a group, that Disney actually had to shut down Critter Country, only allowing in those guests whose boarding group had been called.

Critter Country is currently blocked off by cast members checking pass holders’ call back times to preview Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. They have Pooh temporarily closed to limit the number of people back there.

It seems that the virtual queue filled up faster than normal due to the limited number of boarding groups available. According to multiple posts, there were only about 30 boarding groups available. Groups higher than that were considered “backup boarding groups”, meaning that the guests were told up front that they were not guaranteed a chance to ride, even though they were in a group.

Some people said they didn’t even see anyone get above group 12.

First day of MK previews today. Groups sold out fast. So far I’ve seen just 10 groups? Anyone get one higher than 10?

Unlike the Annual Passholder previews at Walt Disney World, Magic Key Holder previews will only take place during certain hours. Those hours are:

Monday, Oct. 21, 3-9 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 22, 3-9 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 23, 3-9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 25, 3-9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 27, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 29, 3-9 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 1, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 3, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 5, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 6, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 8, 9 a.m.-10 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 10, 9 a.m.-10 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 12, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is not the only exciting change happening in Disneyland Park. To honor the opening of the new attraction, Critter Country is also being transformed into Bayou Country. Hungry Bear Restaurant, which lies within the area, is also getting a southern barbecue makeover.

The Country Bears have taken over, and, on October 25, Hungry Bear Restaurant will reopen as Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree.

Then there are the changes happening in New Orleans Square, which sits right next to Bayou Country. The Haunted Mansion is undergoing a major outdoor makeover. The queue will become more interactive, much like the one in Walt Disney World. A brand-new store, much like Memento Mori in the Magic Kingdom, is also being built next to the ride exit.

Will you be trying to ride Tiana's Bayou Adventure during Magic Keyholder previews? Or will you be trying to join the virtual queue when the ride officially opens on November 15?