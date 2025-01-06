Rebranding Magic: Disney World Changes Its Name and Revamps 30 Locations

The start of 2025 has brought major updates to Walt Disney World Resort, making waves with its dining locations and a surprising rebrand.

With over 30 locations undergoing menu changes and the iconic name evolving into “Walt Disney Worlds,” Disney is signaling that its strategy is shifting both in its offerings and how it markets its massive resort.

A New Era: “Walt Disney Worlds”

Disney’s latest ad campaign, titled Infinite Worlds, aims to remind guests of the sheer size and scope of the resort. Along with highlighting the four theme parks, two water parks, and countless dining and shopping experiences, the rebranding to “Walt Disney Worlds” plays up the idea of immersive, distinct worlds to explore. This seems like a clever nod to the upcoming competition with Universal’s Epic Universe, set to open later this year, which heavily features the concept of “portals” to new lands.

Dining Changes: What’s New on the Menu?

Foodies visiting Disney this year will notice some major updates to beloved dining spots. Here’s a quick look at some of the standout changes:

Magic Kingdom’s Main Street Bakery (Starbucks) : Seasonal favorites like the Peppermint Mocha and Chestnut Praline Latte have been swapped out for a new Pistachio Cream Cold Brew.

: Seasonal favorites like the Peppermint Mocha and Chestnut Praline Latte have been swapped out for a new Pistachio Cream Cold Brew. EPCOT’s Le Cellier : The signature 16-oz Prime Rib Roast is now a 16-oz Rib-Eye Steak, priced at $62.

: The signature 16-oz Prime Rib Roast is now a 16-oz Rib-Eye Steak, priced at $62. Hollywood & Vine in Disney’s Hollywood Studios : The Sunrise Margarita has been removed from the breakfast cocktail menu.

: The Sunrise Margarita has been removed from the breakfast cocktail menu. The Mara at Animal Kingdom Lodge: Allergy-friendly offerings have expanded with options like the Kilimanjaro Bowl and Mickey-shaped waffles.

Changes aren’t limited to just the menus. Some locations, like Kona Café at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, have also adjusted pricing for dishes like sautéed red quinoa entrees, reflecting broader shifts in Disney’s pricing strategy.

Marketing Moves and Competition

This refresh isn’t just about the food—it’s part of a larger push to keep Disney’s offerings competitive and exciting. The Infinite Worlds campaign taps into the nostalgia and wonder that Disney has long been known for, while also addressing guest concerns that there may be “too much to do” in a single visit. By reinforcing the idea that each visit can feel like stepping into entirely new worlds, Disney aims to remind guests of the magic—and perhaps lure back those tempted by Epic Universe’s grand debut.

Looking Ahead

With so many changes, Disney fans may be wondering what’s next. From revamped menus to a new way of framing its identity, 2025 is shaping up to be a significant year for Walt Disney World (or should we say “Worlds”). Whether you’re most excited about the dining upgrades or intrigued by the rebranding, one thing is clear: Disney is preparing for a new chapter filled with bold moves.

Let us know—are you a fan of the new “Walt Disney Worlds” branding, or do you prefer the classic name? And which updated menu item is on your must-try list?