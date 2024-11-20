Guest Shocked By Poor Condition of Deluxe Disney World Resort, “Not Worth It”

While a Walt Disney World Resort vacation is not inexpensive, Disney offers various ways to make it affordable for guests with various budgets. There are more than four hundred dining spots offering everything from Cheeseburger Spring Rolls and Mickey Pretzels to Filet Mignon, freshly caught fish, and stunning buffet options.

And while tickets can get pricey — especially when you add a Park Hopper option — throughout the year, Disney has special ticket offers. And the longer you stay, the cheaper the ticket gets per day.

One of the biggest costs associated with a Disney World vacation is the resort hotel. Even the cheapest hotels — Disney’s All-Star hotels — can set you back a couple of hundred dollars per night.

While the cost of a Deluxe Resort is out of reach for a lot of guests, many also feel that it is worth the splurge. Disney World’s Deluxe Resorts come with great amenities and, typically, a more high-end experience since that is what guests are paying for.

However, one guest’s recent stay at one of Disney’s most exclusive hotels was anything but magical.

Reddit user CoffeeChangesThings recently visited The Most Magical Place on Earth and decided that, on the last night of their stay, they would indulge and stay at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort.

The Deluxe hotel transports guests to the South Pacific, and is full of white sand beaches, lush palm trees, and stunning views of the Magic Kingdom. There are also amazing dining locations like Ohana and Kona Café.

It is also on the monorail line, taking guests right from the hotel to the Magic Kingdom. Guests can also board the monorail and head to the Ticket & Transportation Center, where they can then get on a different monorail and head to EPCOT.

In addition to being a beautiful hotel, it is also one of the most expensive on property. The OP (Original Poster) said that one night at Polynesian Village cost them more than $900. For that price, they were expecting a lot, and they were sorely disappointed.

What was I thinking?!?! I know what I was thinking… I was thinking when I booked it, it would be an awesome destination resort. It wasn’t. We stayed last night for one night, and got the 3rd floor lake view in Moorea. Two bathrooms next to each other in the room, but only one toilet(??) A chunk of drywall was missing right next to the shower, and a metal end cap part of the shower fixture was missing, leaving a screw head exposed and rusty. The USB port in the nightstand was broken, and both recepticles in the wall plug were so worn out they wouldn’t hold any cords. Overall very disappointed in what I was expecting to be much better quality for that price. I am wondering if some people will roast me, or agree with me. How was I to know? They got me for $912…lesson learned I guess?

Many commenters were not shocked at the poor shape of the hotel room. They said that Disney’s “deluxe” hotels are not actually deluxe when compared to hotels not owned by Disney. Disney calls them deluxe, but many think they are more comparable to three and four-star hotels.

A lot of commenters recommended that the OP stay at a hotel on Disney property that is not actually owned by Disney next time. There are nearly two dozen hotels around the Walt Disney World Resort that fall into that category, including the fan-favorite Four Seasons, JW Marriott, and Waldorf-Astoria.

“Deluxe” quality resorts at Disney are comparable to 3-4 star hotels at best. There are no Disney-operated hotels on property that are true luxurious/ 5-star quality hotels. The 4-Seasons is on property and would likely fit your criteria…but it’s not operated by Disney.

In recent months, multiple guests have complained about their experience at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. The hotel is currently undergoing major construction as crews build a new Disney Vacation Club tower. That has meant a lot of loud noises, banging, equipment, and obstructed views.

While Disney has warned guests about the construction, that has not stopped them from being disappointed. Disney is still charging a premium price for a less-than-premium experience.

Many commenters told the OP to keep elevating the issue. Even though many things about the Disney experience have changed, many Disney cast members will still do what they can to compensate for a bad experience.

Do you think Disney’s hotel prices have gotten out of control? Would you be willing to pay more if the rooms were top-tier and kept in amazing condition? Share your thoughts in the comments!