Iconic Disney World Location Endures More Construction, Area Blocked to Public

Big changes are in store for one of Disney’s most popular Florida hotels.

Guests visiting or staying at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort this week will notice new construction walls have been installed inside the Great Ceremonial House, which acts as the hotel’s lobby.

These new walls block the Disney Vacation Club (DVC) center, which is likely being updated in anticipation of the new DVC tower currently being built at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort.

Disney’s Controversial Polynesian Overhaul

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort is perhaps one of the most iconic and beloved hotels at Walt Disney World. The hotel opened alongside the rest of the resort, making the Polynesian one of the oldest locations at Walt Disney World.

Over the last several decades, Disney’s Polynesian has only become more popular, cementing itself as one of the most iconic locations at the entire resort. However, the hotel has also received numerous changes and updates, with the newest overhaul not being all that popular among fans.

Since its original opening, the Polynesian has endured three major expansions. The first came in 1978 with the addition of a longhouse and the Tangora Terrace. The second came in May 2014 and was followed in 2015 by new DVC additions and other amenities.

However, Disney officially announced it would construct a new tower exclusive to DVC members in 2022, with work on the massive project continuing well into 2024.

Fans shared their middling opinions after the first piece of concept art was released, with some comparing the DVC tower to a “Marriott.”

This new location is expected to open on December 17, 2024, and will mark one of the largest expansions for a Walt Disney World Resort hotel. Twitter/X user DVCNews shared an update on this new location, revealing the project’s current status.

As work continues on this new location, refurbishment continues inside the main Polynesian lobby building, with new walls blocking guests and the general public from entering the DVC sales center, as revealed by Wdwmagic.

These walls display a message on the front of each panel, reading: “There’s More Beyond the Reef.”

This area is likely being updated to suit the upcoming DVC tower. Reservations are open now for these new rooms, which range from $826 per night for a duo studio to $5,016 for a two-bedroom penthouse with a view of the Magic Kingdom.

The new Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows will open on December 17, 2024.

Disney’s Polynesian Village is just one of the many hotels offered at the resort, with Walt Disney World featuring more than 25 unique locations for guests to experience.

This list includes luxurious suites at Disney’s Grand Floridian and Contemporary Resorts, as well as budget-friendly rooms at Disney’s Pop Century, All-Star Sports, and All-Star Movies Resorts.

