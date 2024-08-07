New Universal Orlando Update Hints at Major Changes for Rest of Theme Parks

Universal Studios is seemingly preparing to use new facial recognition technology inside its Florida theme parks.

A new facial recognition system has been spotted inside the Universal Orlando Resort, indicating that the parks intend to use the technology to access certain rides, attractions, and possibly the parks themselves.

This comes after NBCUniversal’s Mark Woodbury, CEO of Universal Destinations & Experiences, revealed that facial recognition technology was becoming more of a priority for the theme parks back in 2023.

This new technology is intended to allow for a more “frictionless experience” as guests enter the parks. Woodbury stated that Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, and Volcano Bay would all implement this new policy in the future, with one guest spotting a new scanner.

“It seems like we have a facial recognition scanner added,” says EthanHershaft, who shared several image sof the new installation to Twitter/X. The scanner is located near the express line for Revenge of the Mummy, one of the resort’s most popular and iconic attractions.

It seems like we have a facial recognition scanner added to the Revenge of the Mummy express line This scanner is currently not being used yet pic.twitter.com/fJJ3izJUYO — Ethan Hershaft (@EthanHershaft) August 7, 2024

The guest reports that the scanner was not being used just yet, though it’s clear Universal intends to upgrade the way guests using Universal’s Express Pass enter certain queues.

During last year’s update, Universal advertised facial recognition as a more “seamless” way to enter the parks, allowing guests to stand in front of a large monitor with a camera to verify their identity and theme park tickets.

Universal clarified that photo validation to enter is completely voluntary, and guests can opt out at any time.

The Universal Orlando Resort will soon expand in a significant way when Epic Universe officially opens. For the uninitiated, Epic Universe is a brand-new theme park being built for Universal Orlando. When complete, it will join Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure, becoming the third Universal park in Orlando.

However, Epic Universe is much more than just another theme park. It is already cementing itself as one of the most ambitious undertakings seen by Universal and its parent company, Comcast. The new park is absolutely massive and will feature several new lands for guests to explore.

Various franchises and brands, including Super Mario, Nintendo, and Harry Potter will anchor these lands. Guests will find several state-of-the-art rides and attractions in these lands, along with highly themed eateries, shops, and other forms of entertainment.

One of the most anticipated aspects of Epic Universe is Stardust Racers, a new dueling roller coaster that will be featured inside the Celestial Park area.

Stardust Racers is manufactured by Mack Rides and features two 5,000-foot (1,500 m) pairs of track, making it one of the largest steel coasters in the country.

