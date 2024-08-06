Disney’s Next Live-Action Remake Gets Update After 4+ Years

A seemingly abandoned Disney film is far from “dead,” according to the star of the project.

Over the last decade, The Walt Disney Company has fully embraced live-action remakes, transforming some of its most iconic and classic stories into an entirely new medium. Beloved animated fairytales like The Little Mermaid (1989), Beauty and the Beast (1991), and even Peter Pan (1953) have all received a live-action makeover, with plenty more on the way.

While Disney has already produced a steady pipeline of live-action remakes, Snow White (2025), which has yet to hit theaters, is perhaps the company’s most anticipated, discussed, and controversial release yet.

This reimagining of Disney’s legendary animated fable retells the story of Snow White, the Evil Queen, and all seven dwarfs in a new, live-action setting. Starring Rachel Zegler, Disney’s upcoming Snow White remake is destined to become the definitive version of the classic fairytale for the younger generation, just like 2023’s The Little Mermaid.

However, despite making significant amounts of money at the box office, there’s one live-action property fans may have already forgotten about.

Disney’s Live-Action Aladdin

Disney released its live-action version of Aladdin in 2019, taking the world by storm. Grossing over $1 billion at the box office on a reported budget of $180 million, Aladdin was one of the biggest hits Disney had seen at the time and was the 9th highest-grossing film of that year.

The movie retold the story of the classic animated film, this time starring Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, and Will Smith. However, this doesn’t mean the film was an exact replica, as the live-action Aladdin movie introduced audiences to a brand-new character called Prince Anders, played by Billy Magnussen.

Due to the film’s success, a spinoff or sequel seemed inevitable, and Magnussen agreed, pitching his idea for a new project focused on his character, Prince Anders. In 2019, the proposed spinoff based on Prince Anders was officially announced.

Fast-forward close to five years, and nothing has come of this proposed spinoff, though Magnussen says the project is far from dead.

In a new interview with IndieWire, Magnussen said his long-awaited Aladdin spinoff is still happening, explaining some of the problems that have halted production.

“The pandemic happened when we were really putting it together,” said Magnussen. “There were a few changes with a few companies. It’s not dead. Every day is creating these beautiful stories. In my career, I just like doing fun stuff. What would I want to see and what would I want to hang out and do? So no, it’s not dead. It’s still going.”

Anders was one of the suitors of Princess Jasmine (Naomi Scott) but is a new character created for the live-action version of the film.

Magnussen shared an update regarding his spinoff back in 2022 as well, saying, “I think I was 30 seconds in that movie, and there was no plan for Disney to do anything with it or whatever. And I just kind of went around to them.

I was like, ‘Hey, I just don’t want this guy to die. I’ve really enjoyed living in this world, and I have some ideas that could be fun.’ To be the not-Prince-Charming Prince, you know? We always see Prince Charming, so I was like, ‘Let’s mix it up.’”

Magnussen is also set to star in Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of Lilo and Stitch, which releases in 2024.

“‘Lilo and Stitch’ is so fun,” Magnussen told IndieWire. “I feel so lucky with that stuff. I love doing Disney stuff because it’s just a fun world. You’re creating these high characters. I just love that I was able to follow people in dream. That’s all it is.”

Did you enjoy Disney’s live-action remake of Aladdin? What’s your favorite Disney live-action remake?