Star of Disney’s Live-Action ‘Snow White’ Breaks Silence, Confirms Rumors

One of the stars of Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of Snow White shared an update on the film, confirming previous reports of reshoots.

Disney’s live-action Snow White is poised to be one of the company’s most controversial releases of all time. The film has endured immense amounts of backlash, with its lead star Rachel Zegler facing criticism over her comments about Disney’s original Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937).

Zegler has made it very clear she does not appreciate the “damsel in distress” aspect of previous Disney films, stating she would be totally fine not including a love interest in her version of the film.

In an interview with Variety, Zegler discussed the age of the original film and shared that Disney’s new version would be different.

“I just mean that it’s no longer 1937,” Zegler said. “We absolutely wrote a ‘Snow White’ that … she’s not going to be saved by the prince, and she’s not going to be dreaming about true love; she’s going to be dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be and that her late father told her that she could be if she was fearless, fair, brave and true.”

Earlier this month, it was reported that Disney’s new Snow White was undergoing reshoots, something that worried those excited about the upcoming film.

Reshoots are common in most movies of this size, though given Snow White’s other production issues, it’s not surprising that some would worry about the state of the film.

Snow White was originally intended to be released this Spring, but Disney announced late last year that the film would be pushed back a whole year to March 21, 2025.

Gal Gadot, one of the stars of the new film, recently shared an update, confirming the reshoot rumors.

The actress shared the update on her personal Instagram account, saying “Feels good to be back!’

It’s unclear what these reshoots entail or how long they will last.

Gadot plays the Evil Queen in the upcoming film, coming off her role as Wonder Woman in a variety of DC films over the last decade.

Disney shared a behind-the-scenes look at Snow White at the CineEurope event, as well as some footage of the film. Fans are likely to get the first teaser for Disney’s live-action Snow White soon, with an official trailer expected to drop later this year.

Snow White is far from the only live-action remake being worked on at the moment, with Disney preparing to release Mufasa: The Lion King, a sequel/prequel to 2019’s The Lion King, and a live-action version of Moana.

A direct sequel to 2016’s Moana will release later this year in the standard 3D animated format, with the release date for the live-action Moana yet to be announced.

