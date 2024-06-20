Home » Entertainment » Marvel

Fans Take Action Following Bob Iger’s Big Disney Company Announcement

in Marvel, Movies & TV

Posted on by Thomas Hitchen 1 Comment
Disney castle logo with Bob Iger in the foreground

Foreground Image Credit: Glennia, Flickr

Marvel fans have shown their hand this week following Bob Iger’s major change at the The Walt Disney Company.

Thor, Captain America, and Iron Man in 'Avengers: Endgame'
Credit: Marvel Studios

Bob Iger Is Changing Things Whether Fans Like it or Not

Ever since Bob Iger returned to helm The Walt Disney Company in November 2022, following the shock ousting of Bob Chapek, he has been keen to steer the creative ship of the legacy corporation.

From swift employee cuts and a severe content purge on Disney+, the CEO, in an effort to save an initial $5 billion company-wide, has been the center of numerous criticisms over the last 18 months.

Bob Iger posing in front of several screens displaying various Disney owned properties
Credit: Disney

Iger has also been vocal about Kevin Feige’s Marvel Studios. In three separate instances, Iger commented on various elements of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The CEO stated that he thought the superhero studio did not know what it was doing with its television shows in the streaming TV space before also commenting on the need to feature the same characters over and over again. He also weighed in on the “superhero fatigue” discourse—Iger says it doesn’t exist.

The use of the same characters was never clearer than from the end of 2021 through the end of 2023. In that two-year span, Marvel Studios solely released sequels on the big screen. Sure, Disney+ gained new characters like Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk, but in theaters, it was familiar faces all around.

Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) flying forward, looking upset
Credit: Marvel Studios

Following Black Widow and Eternals in 2021, the studio released Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023), and The Marvels (2023).

Seven sequels in just 24 months? It’s clear what Iger was referencing. And even now, Marvel Studios has the Captain America: Brave New World (2025) MCU movie readying to take flight next year. That said, the next three years Phase Five and Phase Six movies are looking positively more fresh.

Anthony Mackie looking down at the Captain America Shield as an old Chris Evans looks on
Credit: Marvel Studios

This year will see Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) debut, with Thunderbolts* (2025), The Fantastic Four (2025), Blade (2025), Avengers 5 (2026), and Avengers: Secret Wars (2027) all following on from the fourth Captain America movie. Thunderbolts* will end Phase Five and Matt Shakman’s The Fantastic Four will open Phase Six, although seemingly in an entirely different time period.

The latest and boldest announcement from Disney CEO Bob Iger was the confirmation of Marvel’s future distribution. No longer would the studio release an unlimited amount of content in movie theaters and on the small screen via Disney+, but instead, Marvel content would be capped at three movies and two TV shows annually.

The official cast announcement of Fantastic Four, featuring everyone enjoying themselves in a living room
Credit: Marvel Studios

This measure course corrects the MCU in a big way. With a “new system” in place–as Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation Brad Winderbaum recently discussed–and a reduction in output, Marvel will be able to give more attention to its projects.

For this year, at least, that seems to have worked. Following the industry shutdown due to COVID-19— and the snowball effect it had on development and distribution—plus the constant reshuffle and delaying of projects, only Shawn Levy’s Deadpool & Wolverine remains on the 2024 slate.

A person in a red and black superhero costume, unmistakably resembling Deadpool, stands confidently in front of an overturned black vehicle. The cityscape background features tall buildings under a clear sky as the character strikes a bold pose, one arm held high.
Credit: 20th Century Studios

But that shouldn’t be a problem for Disney and Marvel.

Fans Take Action, Send Deadpool & Wolverine to Lofty Heights

Per box office forecasts from The Quorom, Deadpool & Wolverine is on track to deliver an extraordinary $200-$239 million domestic opening weekend (via Deadline). This will easily place the third Deadpool movie, and Disney’s first, as the number-one opener of 2024 thus far.

Levy’s Marvel film will usurp Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 (2024), which opened last weekend to a huge $155 million, beating Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two (2024) in the process. Its worldwide gross currently stands at $294 million.

The animated characters Joy, Sadness, Disgust, Fear, and Anger from Disney's "Inside Out" display worried expressions as they look at a control panel filled with buttons. Each character's unique color and design reflect their respective emotions.
Credit: Pixar Animation Studios

Inside Out 2 has been touted as a return to form for both Disney and Pixar Animation Studios following the quieter performance of Elemental (2023) and the flop of Lightyear (2022).

As for Deadpool & Wolverine, Forbes recently reported that the film had broken records for the most ticket pre-sales for an R-rated movie. The fan response and their action to purchase tickets will surely position Deadpool & Wolverine as the potential number-one movie of 2024.

A person in a red and black superhero costume, clearly Deadpool from the Marvel universe, equipped with two swords on their back, is sitting on a ledge or rooftop reading a piece of paper. The background features a modern building with balconies.
Credit: 20th Century Studios

If estimates are true, then Deadpool & Wolverine will easily cross the $1 billion global box office mark, which would be a first for Marvel Studios since Spider-Man: No Way Home.

To put it into perspective, the Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman “two-character adventure” is tracking to deliver more in its opening weekend than Nia DaCosta’s The Marvels secured in its entire theatrical run. The Marvels, which took just $206 million globally, is Marvel Studios’ worst box office performance of all time.

Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) glowing with energy in The Marvels
Credit: Marvel Studios

Like Iger’s statement on the use of the same characters (which seems to be changing), the CEO’s comments on audience fatigue also carry weight.

“A lot of people think it’s audience fatigue, it’s not audience fatigue. They want great films,” Iger said at the Morgan Stanley conference in San Francisco in early March (via The Hollywood Reporter). “And if you build it great, they will come, and there are countless examples of that. Some are ours, and some are others’. Oppenheimer is a perfect example of that. Just a fantastic film.”

cillian murphy in oppenheimer
Credit: Universal Pictures

Related: Marvel Officially Bans Deadpool, Now-Removed Star Speaks Out

The projections for Deadpool & Wolverine do lend themselves to this analysis. If fans were bored of superheroes, would they be about to drop major cash on seeing the new Marvel movie in theaters? Likely not.

Only time will tell whether the new Deadpool movie will perform as anticipated, but it is sure looking good for the House of Mouse.

Deadpool dressed in a black and red superhero costume stands outdoors, holding a gun in one hand and pointing forward with the other hand. The costume has a mask covering their face, and a sword is seen strapped to their back. The background is a rocky terrain.
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: Disney Values Crushed by CEO Bob Iger, New Report Proves

Deadpool & Wolverine will be released on July 26, 2024. It is directed by Shawn Levy from a screenplay by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Zeb Wells, and Levy.

Will you be heading to see Deadpool & Wolverine this summer? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

in Marvel, Movies & TV

Tagged:Bob IgerDeadpoolMarvel StudiosMCUThe Walt Disney Company

Thomas Hitchen

When he’s not thinking about the Magic Kingdom, Thomas is usually reading a book, becoming desperately obsessed with fictional characters, or baking something delicious (his favorite is chocolate cake -- to bake and to eat). He's a dreamer and grew up on Mulan saving the world, Jim Hawkins soaring through the stars, and Padmé Amidala fighting a Nexu. At the Parks, he loves to ride Everest, stroll down Main Street with an overstuffed pin lanyard around his neck, and eat as many Mickey-shaped ice creams as possible. His favorite character is Han Solo (yes, he did shoot first), and his favorite TV show is Buffy the Vampire Slayer except when it's One Tree Hill. He loves sandy beach walks, forest hikes, and foodie days out in the Big City. Thomas lives in England, UK, with his fiancée, baby, and their dog, a Border Collie called Luna.

View Comment (1)