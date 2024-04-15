Marvel Director Confirms ‘Deadpool 3’ Is Not Happening

Marvel is making it clear what exactly the next Deadpool film is.

For nearly two entire decades, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has dominated pop culture and the worldwide box office. The MCU had humble beginnings, starting back in 2008 with The Incredible Hulk and Iron Man, both of which offered fun, entertaining films for both general audiences and Marvel superfans to enjoy.

These films were eventually followed by future installments in the MCU, like Thor and Captain America: The First Avenger in 2011. These films all built toward The Avengers (2012), which acted as a culture-defining moment in cinema, ushering in a new age for superhero movies and movie-going at large.

Fast forward to the release of Deadpool in 2016, and it became clear that Marvel was attempting to reinvent the wheel again, offering a bold and brash, R-rated comedy for fans to enjoy.

At the time, Deadpool was not considered canon to the MCU, but with subsequent films like Spider-Man: No Way Home (2022) and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2021), as well as original Disney+ series like Loki, both Disney and Marvel began attempting to tie all its loose ends together, creating a massive shared universe where practically everything was considered part of the story they were telling.

In 2018, fans saw Deadpool return alongside new friends and characters like Domino and Cable in Deadpool 2. This is where the Deadpool storyline ended, and it remained so for nearly six years. Thankfully, a third entry in the series was eventually announced.

In comes Deadpool & Wolverine, which is undoubtedly one of the most highly anticipated Marvel films of all time. Demand was high for a third installment of the Deadpool franchise, especially now that The Walt Disney Company owns Marvel Studios outright.

Deadpool & Wolverine is exciting for many reasons, as it not only marks the return of a fan-favorite character but also acts as a bridge between the older and newer Marvel Cinematic Universe storylines. Not a whole lot is known about the plot or what kinds of adventures Deadpool will find himself in, but fan fans are expecting the film to tackle the multiverse in unexpected and impactful ways.

Multiple cameos from past Marvel characters are expected, as well as appearances by other characters from previous films. Fans got their first official look at Deadpool 3, officially titled Deadpool & Wolverine, during Superbowl LVIII, with the brief but detailed trailer showing off some exciting developments.

Deadpool is apprehended by the TVA (Time Variance Authority), which was introduced in Loki, indicating the film’s storyline will revolve completely around the multiverse. Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine was teased but not explicitly shown in the final moments of the trailer. However, the director of Deadpool & Wolverine is making it very clear what kind of film Deadpool 3 truly is.

In an exclusive interview from Collider, director Shawn Levy reiterated that Deadpool & Wolverine is exactly as the title suggests: a film focusing on two main characters. While the upcoming film is a sequel to Deadpool 2, Deadpool & Wolverine is not actually a direct sequel.

“This is Deadpool & Wolverine, and it is singular because of that.”

Levy suggests audiences temper their expectations, as Deadpool & Wolverine will be a surprise and offer an unexpected continuation of the current MCU.

“And at the end of the day, as I think we’ve said, it’s very much a Deadpool movie, but this is not Deadpool 3.”

Deadpool & Wolverine releases July 26, with 2024 and 2025 being a crucial year for both Disney and Marvel Studios. In 2025, fans will see the return and arrival of many iconic Marvel characters. Both Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts* will be released next year, with the latter marking the official end of Phase 5.

The Fantastic Four, which is perhaps one of the most anticipated Marvel films ever, will also be released in 2025 and will mark the MCU debut for some of Hollywood’s most popular forces like Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Marvel’s “First Family”.

Are you excited to watch Deadpool & Wolverine? Who is your favorite MCU character?