Marvel Ending Troubled Multiverse Saga, Updates Given

In 2027, Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe will officially exit the Multiverse Saga. What’s next in anyone’s guess, but before Avengers: Secret Wars (2027) hits the big screen, more films and TV shows will be released.

Tom Hiddleston’s Loki may have brought the Multiverse into the MCU, but it won’t be the thing that ends it.

Marvel Phase Six

The MCU is currently in Phase Five and continuing to navigate its Multiverse Saga. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) opened the new Phase, which was followed by Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) and The Marvels (2023).

For television, the live-action Secret Invasion series starring Samuel L. Jackson dropped on Disney+, with What If…? Season 2 and X-Men ’97 rounding out the small-screen offerings on the animation front.

This year, Shawn Levy’s Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) will be released in theaters. It will be the only MCU feature film to be released this year and will star Ryan Reynolds (Wade Wilson/Deadpool) and Hugh Jackman (Logan/Wolverine) in their MCU debuts.

Then, in late 2024, Agatha All Along will be the first live-action Marvel series to air on Disney+ since Secret Invasion last June.

Phase Five will wrap up with Captain America: Brave New World (2025) and Thunderbolts* (2025) in February and May, respectively. Kevin Feige said at CinemaCon 2024 that the newly added asterisk in the Thunderbolts* title would only be explained after the release of the movie.

Thus, with Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios will enter a new era. The first movie to debut in Phase Six will be The Fantastic Four (2025), followed by Blade (2025), Avengers 5 (2026), and Avengers: Secret Wars (2027).

Presently, the four movies, plus the newly announced Vision series from Terry Matalas, are the only projects revealed for Phase Six. While it looks sparse, it may actually be true. The Walt Disney Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Bob Iger, recently confirmed that Marvel would be releasing two to three movies and one to two TV shows per year.

This announcement came alongside the franchise’s recent box office failures and criticisms. In addition, a “new system” is in place at the studio, and a creative overhaul of the television business is currently underway.

Disney’s attempt to wrangle the MCU has not been a quiet affair; in fact, executives like Bob Iger and Kevin Feige have also addressed the franchise’s poor performance.

While Phase Two and Phase Three had a clear trajectory and through line with the frequent appearance of Thanos (Josh Brolin) and the Infinity Stones, Phase Four through Five has not been as tight.

Many have blamed projects released on Disney+ for the decline in quality, which, on one hand, expand the saga in a new way but, on the other, require audiences to keep up with the near-constant stream of content.

With four new movies and a TV show to come, can Marvel steer the troubled franchise back into the sun and recoup what has been lost?

The Fantastic Four

Following the two attempts 20th Century Fox (now 20th Century Studios) had at bringing Marvel Comics’ First Family to the big screen, Feige’s studio will officially debut the Fantastic Four next July.

With an all-star cast, Marvel’s take on the Fantastic Four is one of anticipated. Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian), Vanessa Kirby (The Crown), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear), and Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things) will star in the film as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Ben Grimm/Thing, and Johnny Storm/The Human Torch, respectively.

The Fantastic Four will be released on July 25, 2025. Following Jon Watts’ departure, WandaVision‘s Matt Shakman will direct it. Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer were hired to write the screenplay, with Josh Friedman and Cameron Squires rewriting the script in 2023.

Blade

Blade, which stars Mahershala Ali in the titular role, has been in development chaos for years. Ali first appeared in the MCU as an uncredited voice cameo in Eternals (2021) but has yet to make his official debut. Stacy Osei-Kuffour was originally hired to pen the screenplay and Bassam Tariq was boarded to direct.

Both these creatives would exit the production, with Tariq leaving due to creative differences and production woes. Osei-Kuffour was replaced by Michael Starrbury, and Nic Pizzolatto and Michael Green also participated in the writing process for the film.

Blade is scheduled to be released on November 7, 2025.

Avengers 5

Formerly known as Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, Avengers 5 is perhaps the most mysterious entry in Phase Six. Set to be released in 2026, Avengers 5 will seemingly tie together some of the threads that have existed in the Multiverse Saga.

The Kang Dynasty had a clear set-up. With the arrival of Kang (Jonathan Majors), albeit as Variant He Who Remains in Michael Waldron’s Loki in 2021, and the villain’s subsequent appearance in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, all signs pointed to Majors’ Kang being the new Thanos-level threat of the MCU.

But following Jonathan Majors’ arrest, sentencing, and firing in relation to a domestic assault case, the MCU’s direction is now in flux. Marvel executives had reportedly started moving away from Kang as the new “Big Bad” before Majors’ arrest following the poor performance of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Still, even so, the Council of Kangs revealed in the post-credits scene of the movie surely cannot be left unused.

Recent reports have stated that Avengers 5 will be a more “grounded” effort and that Marvel is actively looking to recast Jonathan Majors as Kang. Names like Colman Domingo (Rustin) and John David Washington (The Creator) have been floated as possible replacements.

Following the removal of Jeff Loveness as the writer for Avengers 5, Michael Waldron will now pen both Avengers 5 and Secret Wars for Marvel Studios. Avengers 5 is also still without a director due to the exit of Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), who stepped away to work on the Shang-Chi sequel and the Wonder Man Marvel Spotlight TV series for Disney+.

Avengers 5 is scheduled to be released on May 1, 2026.

Avengers: Secret Wars

Based on the classic Marvel Comics run of the same name, Avengers: Secret Wars is being written by Michael Waldron, the writer behind Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), and is slated for a May 7, 2027 release.

No director or cast has been announced for Avengers: Secret Wars, but reports have circulated suggesting that Infinity Saga icons like Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark/Iron Man and Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man could appear in the Multiverse Saga’s (hopefully) epic conclusion.

New Vision Disney+ Project

After seemingly being put on the back burner due to creator Jac Schaeffer’s switch to running Agatha All Along, a Vision project is officially back on the table with Paul Bettany returning as the eponymous character. Terry Matalas, best known for his work on Star Trek: Picard, will be on as showrunner.

The series will be released in 2026.

With the MCU undergoing many changes, it’s unclear just how the studio will get audiences to Secret Wars in three years’ time. That said, with Disney’s might behind it, Marvel Studios may just pull it out of the bag.

