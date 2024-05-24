Marvel Scraps ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty,’ Delays MCU Production: Report

Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe is entering its next chapter.

In 2021, Marvel Studios debuted what many presumed would be the new Thanos of the MCU. In the finale episode of Michael Waldron’s Loki, the God of Mischief (Tom Hiddleston) and Variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) confronted Kang the Conqueror for the first time.

Except here, he wasn’t the Kang the Conqueror, but a Multiversal Variant known as He Who Remains. Played by rising star Jonathan Majors, known for projects like HBO’s Lovecraft Country, the initial reception of this iteration of Kang was well-received.

Excitement further intensified when it was revealed that Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang would be facing Kang in the Quantum Realm in the future Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023).

Marvel’s sights were so set on Kang the Conqueror’s trajectory that they subtitled the upcoming fifth Avengers movie The Kang Dynasty. Kevin Feige announced Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars at the San Diego ComicCon in 2022. Still, despite the roars of approval, things would change in the most dramatic fashion.

The poor reception to Peyton Reed’s third Ant-Man movie soured the idea of Kang the Conqueror being the next “Big Bad,” even with Jonathan Majors’ performance being lauded as one of the better components of the muddled film.

But, shortly after the release of Quantumania and Majors’s other big franchise movie, Creed III (2023) from Michael B. Jordan, the actor was arrested in New York City on domestic assault charges.

Following accusations by his former partner, Grace Jabbari, Majors was eventually found guilty in December 2023 and immediately fired from Marvel Studios.

Many MCU fans wondered how Marvel would course-correct the Multiverse Saga now that Majors is no longer involved.

The main sign came in March 2024 when, during a shareholder’s presentation, it was seen that Avengers: The Kang Dynasty was now being referred to simply as Avengers 5.

Although the assumption was that the Kang element was being removed due to Majors’ ousting, according to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel had been internally calling the movie Avengers 5 prior to the Majors incident due to Quantumania‘s poor performance.

Reports had previously placed Avengers 5 as entering production in December 2024. However, that is now being reported as incorrect.

According to entertainment scooper Daniel Richtman (via Comic Book Movie), Avengers 5 will actually enter production in January 2025. The insider also notes that the movie will be “grounded” while still existing in the Multiverse Saga continuity.

It’s unclear how “grounded” Avengers 5 will be, but this terminology suggests that the amount of visual effects may be reduced. A major criticism of projects like Quantumania and The Marvels (2023) was the use of CGI to near oversaturation.

Related: Marvel Officially Restarting Series After Disney Changes Current MCU

The removal of Jonathan Majors has not been the only roadblock in the production of this upcoming Avengers film.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) director Destin Daniel Cretton was initially onboard to helm the film but has since stepped away to focus on Shang-Chi 2 (TBD) and his Marvel Spotlight series, Wonder Man, starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as the titular character.

Scribe Jeff Loveness also exited the production. The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania writer was replaced by Michael Waldron, known for creating Loki and penning the screenplay for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022). He is also on board for Avengers: Secret Wars (2027).

While some think Marvel Studios will just move forward without Kang, others believe that the character may be recast and placed into a supporting role. The good (and sometimes frustrating) element of the current Multiverse Saga era is that no character can ever truly be removed, thanks to other universes having their own versions of them.

As the Council of Kangs was made known in the post-credits scene of Quantumania, it stands to reason that Marvel would circle back to this, even if it is with a new face behind the villain.

Prior to the return of the Avengers, though, Disney and Marvel will take a crack at Deadpool. Shawn Levy’s Deadpool & Wolverine (2024), starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as the eponymous duo, is slated for release this July and could prove to be one of the most important entries into the MCU to date.

Related: Disney Scraps Original ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Plan, Shifts Marvel Formula Entirely

Following that, next year will see the debut of four (although we expect it to be reduced to three) movies: Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, The Fantastic Four, and Blade.

With Disney CEO Bob Iger stating that a maximum of three movies and two shows will be released each year, it will be interesting to see if the House of Mouse makes that alteration for 2025. Blade, after all, has been in development hell for a while, and the other three are all well on their way into development.

How do you think Marvel and Disney will handle Avengers 5? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!