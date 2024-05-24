With the departure of Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man/Tony Stark and the retirement of Chris Evans’ Captain America/Steve Rogers, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has transitioned into a new era called the Multiverse Saga.

Goodbye, Old School MCU

Disney will be scrapping the Marvel formula and old Avengers approach, says Marvel Studios Head of TV, Streaming, and Animation Brad Winderbaum.

Recently, ComicBook.com reported on the fact that Disney is totally changing up their way of working when it comes to the Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe, and branching into Marvel Television and Marvel Animation.

Winderbaum states that Disney wants Marvel to stay an “open door” for exploration — basically, a big step away from the tried and true Marvel formula of having to watch movies (and series) in chronological order in order to understand the full picture being painted by Marvel Studios (and Marvel President Kevin Feige). Instead, Disney are doing away with the feeling of “obligation” and “watch order” on the “heels of Endgame“, and trying something totally new:

“We want to make sure that Marvel stays an open door for people to come in and explore. On the heels of Endgame, I think there was, maybe, a little bit of an obligation to watch absolutely everything in order to watch anything. As you know, as a comics fan, they’re designed to just pop in, find something that you like, and use that to enter you into the universe, and then you can explore and weave around based on your own preferences.”

Winderbaum continues, stating that this is part of the Disney orchestrated rebrand of Marvel Studios — to incorporate and refocus various areas into Marvel Television (a psuedo-revival of the brand from the era of Marvel’s Netflix exclusive deal), and the new Marvel Animation, which recently put out X-Men ’97, a well-received continuation of the 1990s hit Marvel TV show X-Men: The Animated Series:

“So part of the rebranding of Marvel Studios, Marvel Television, Marvel Animation, even Marvel Spotlight is to, I think, try to tell the audience, ‘You can jump in anywhere. They’re interconnected but they’re not. You don’t have to watch A to enjoy B. You can follow your bliss. You can follow your own preferences and find the thing you want within the tapestry of Marvel.”

The final message seems to be “you can follow your bliss” — and a reframing of Marvel films telling a linear story, and more of a “Marvel tapestry”. The simplicity of 2012’s The Avengers definitely feels very far away now, but the upside for Marvel fans is that any “watch order pressure” previously felt is now being officially lifted.

Do you think this new strategy will work, as Disney departs from the original Avengers method? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The Marvel Studios formula has expanded beyond merely the Marvel movies and the Infinity Stone-centric Infinity Saga. Iconic films like Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019) will now enter a new phase, as iconic heroes say goodbye or retire, like Black Panther/King T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman, now Letitia Wright), Scarlet Witch/ (Elizabeth Olsen), Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth), and Iron Man/Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), with the Disney+ (Disney Plus) suite of Marvel Television works including Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) centric series Secret Invasion (2023).

Next on the Marvel studio horizon is the new Avengers team — the Young Avengers venture starring Iman Vellani as Ms Marvel/Kamala Khan from the Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels (2023). Spider-Man/Peter Parker star Tom Holland is taking a bit of a hiatus, but is set to return in Spider-Man 4.

Upcoming projects include Captain America: Brave New World will star former Falcon, Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson/Captain America), and Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+ starring Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock/Daredevil), potentially bringing back the Netflix-era Marvel TV heroes like Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and Jessica Jones (Kristen Ritter). The Fantastic Four will also make its grand debut in the coming years, with Pedro Pascal as Mister Fantastic/Reed Richards.