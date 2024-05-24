Marvel Officially Restarting Series After Disney Changes Current MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has and will continue to change as the studio, led by Bob Iger’s The Walt Disney Company, course corrects the troubled franchise.

The MCU is over as we know it

In early May, Chief Executive Officer of the House of Mouse, Bob Iger, laid out new terms for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In his address, Iger stated that Marvel Studios would release no more than three films and a maximum of two Disney+ shows annually.

This decision came amid a creative overhaul currently being executed at Marvel Studios. This overhaul has accelerated in the last 12 months thanks to the poor performance of multiple MCU projects across the big and small screens.

Marvel’s big Phase Five opener, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), had a strong opening weekend back in February last year but quickly floundered after negative reviews and poor audience reception flooded in.

James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) kept the franchise afloat in May, but Captain Marvel franchise projects like Disney+’s Secret Invasion and Nia DaCosta’s The Marvels (2023) gutted it. The latter became the worst-performing MCU movie to date.

From the creative redirection of Marvel’s big Daredevil: Born Again reboot to the return of the Marvel Television banner and the arrival of Marvel Spotlight, the studio is circumnavigating its various criticisms by seemingly aiming to cater to all.

Fans will no longer be required to know everything about the interconnected universe. Why? Marvel Spotlight—which executive Brad Winderbaum says is akin to how comic books work—is here to prove that no one needs to consume everything.

The concern over Marvel retconning important events of the Netflix Daredevil show can be subdued, thanks to the confirmation that the studio is remodeling its TV biz to be more like traditional production–that is, with showrunners.

This need to reignite the MCU’s reputation is further intensified by the swirling rumors and reports that Shawn Levy’s upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) is set to soft reboot the franchise. Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) himself states that he is “Marvel Jesus” come to change the cinematic universe forever.

This, as well as the involvement of the Time Variance Authority (TVA), proves that the upcoming R-rated Marvel movie is a key watch for those still keeping up with the MCU.

Marvel restarts development

This week, Marvel Studios confirmed that it would be once again rebooting development on its solo Vision series project. The Vision project was first reported as being in the works back in 2022 and was, at the time, slated to be called Vision Quest.

Paul Bettany, who played Vision in many MCU movies, including Captain America: Civil War (2016) and Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and the WandaVision Disney+ series, was onboard to return.

Vision Quest was to be overseen by WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer, who is currently working on Agatha All Along (formerly Agatha: House of Harkness, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, etc.), which will be released this September.

However, now, new developments have arisen regarding the Vision, or so-called White Vision, project.

Terry Matalas has been hired to resurrect Vision for Marvel Studios. The executive producer of Star Trek: Picard has signed on to bring this project to Disney+ in 2026.

“With Matalas coming on board, this will be Marvel’s first new live-action series pickup in almost two years, representing a significant shift in how the company produces television for Disney+,” writes Variety. “Originally, Marvel adopted a features model, hiring head writers to create predetermined (and, often, already announced) shows, but assigning most leadership responsibilities to the directors and creative executives.”

The hiring of Matalas, who received a Writers Guild of America (WGA) nomination for his work on the Season 3 finale of Picard (“The Last Generation”), proves that Disney is putting the money where their mouth is and pouring energy into the traditional TV model.

The last MCU fans saw of Bettany’s Vision was in the season finale of WandaVision. There, Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) finally gave in to her grief at losing her love at the hands of Thanos (Josh Brolin) and vanquished the projection she had created with her magic.

Before that, though, S.W.O.R.D. rebuilt another version of Vision, known colloquially as White Vision, which was sent to take down Wanda, interrupting her battle with Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn). White Vision eventually fled the scene after Wanda’s Vision restored his memories, and this is seemingly where Matalas’ 2026 series will pick up from.

Another WandaVision spinoff will take flight this year. The aforementioned Agatha All Along officially debuts with a two-episode premiere on September 18, 2024.

Kathryn Hahn is back as Agnes, AKA the sorceress Agatha Harkness. She is joined by Joe Locke (Heartstopper), rumored to play Billy Kaplan, Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation) as Rio Vidal, and Patti LuPone (Beau Is Afraid) as the 450-year-old Sicilian witch Lilia Calderu.

It is unknown whether Elizabeth Olsen will reprise her role as Wanda Maximoff, AKA the Scarlet Witch, in the series. She was last seen perishing in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022).

Are you looking forward to seeing the return of Vision in 2026? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!