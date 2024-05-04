Report: Marvel NOT Featuring Daredevil in the MCU

Daredevil is perhaps one of Marvel’s most popular characters. After a long stint in Marvel Comics publications, the Man Without Fear hit the big screen in 2003, portrayed by Ben Affleck before Charlie Cox brought the character to the small screen in the critically acclaimed Netflix series.

Now, as production gears up for Daredevil’s official MCU debut, reports are saying that Marvel Studios will not be revealing the masked superhero anytime soon.

Daredevil’s movie and TV history has spanned multiple decades, but in the last 20 years, the character has proven to be a much more common occurrence. In 2003, Mark Steven Johnson brought Daredevil to the big screen, with Ben Affleck as the titular superhero, Matt Murdock, AKA Daredevil.

The 2003 20th Century Fox action film also starred Jennifer Garner as Elektra Natchios, Colin Farrell as Bullseye, and Michael Clarke Duncan as villain Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. A spinoff, Elektra, was released two years later in 2005 but proved to be a box office bomb.

It would be Drew Goddard’s 2015 Daredevil Netflix release that would capitalize on the potential of the character. With a dark production design reflecting a less-than-perfect New York City, Goddard’s take on the Man Without Fear received wide critical acclaim. It went on to run for three seasons before The Walt Disney Company acquired the rights and moved the shows over to Disney+.

With the Charlie Cox-led TV show back within the ownership of the Mouse House, where companion shows Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, Punisher, and The Defenders also reside, it’s still unclear how Marvel Studios will establish these already well-known characters into the MCU proper.

Daredevil: Born Again was announced by Kevin Feige at San Deigo ComicCon back in 2022 to rapturous applause. However, since then, the 18-episode project has been creatively overhauled. After reviewing the series’ first six episodes, the studio decided the production was not working, letting go of head writing duo Matt Corman and Chris Ord.

A detailed analysis of this overhaul was shared by The Hollywood Reporter, which also revealed that its current episodic structure and lighter tone did not accurately depict what Marvel wanted to achieve–Cox did not appear in costume until the fourth episode.

As such, Dario Scardapane (Punisher) stepped in as showrunner, another first for Marvel, which has famously not used showrunners or the traditional TV format in their previous exploits. Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, known for their work on Loki and Moon Knight, are directing the remaining episodes of this new version of the show.

Prior to the slated 2025 release of Daredevil: Born Again, a series consisting of 18 episodes in two 9-episode halves, Marvel Studios will hopefully resurrect its once positive reception with Deadpool & Wolverine (2024).

Shawn Levy’s movie is the only film to be released this year as part of Kevin Feige’s MCU. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman will make their franchise debuts as Wade Wilson/Deadpool and Hugh Jackman/Wolverine, respectively.

From a screenplay by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Zeb Wells, Reynolds, and Levy, Deadpool & Wolverine looks set to soft reboot the struggling MCU and set the Multiverse Saga on a new trajectory as the upcoming Fantastic Four and Avengers movies loom on the horizon.

Related: Marvel Boss Speaks Out on Canceling ‘Deadpool 3’ Plan

It is not fully clear how Deadpool & Wolverine will change the course of the MCU. Still, with the inclusion of the Time Variance Authority (TVA), the Battleworld or Void-style area seen in both trailers, as well as the many cameos from across the Fox and Disney canon, the Merc with the Mouth’s debut may cause big changes overall.

While the likes of Jennifer Garner’s Elektra Natchios appear in Deadpool & Wolverine, a new report shatters the belief that Ben Affleck’s iteration of Matt Murdock/Daredevil will be showing up in this new MCU movie.

Related: Actress Walks Away From ‘Captain Marvel’ Leaving MCU Future Shattered, Addresses Exit

According to industry insider and entertainment scooper Daniel Richtman (via Comic Book Movie), there is no chance that the former Marvel and DC star will appear in Deadpool & Wolverine despite Affleck being seen on set months ago. However, there is still a chance the actor may star in the MCU further down the line, potentially as a new character altogether.

The list of cameos in Deadpool & Wolverine is seemingly getting longer and longer. While early footage revealed characters like Sabretooth and Toad, the first official teaser showed Aaron Sandford’s return as John Allerdyce/Pyro, and the latest trailer featured blink-and-you’ll-miss-it clips of Lady Deathstrike and Azazel, both from Fox’s X-Men franchise.

As for Daredevil: Born Again, the Marvel Comics-inspired series is set to debut at some point in 2025 on The Walt Disney Company’s streaming service Disney+.

The show stars Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Vincent D’Onfrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, John Bernthal as Frank Castle/Punisher, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, and Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa-Marianna Fisk.

Zurer originally starred in the Netflix series before being replaced by Sandrine Holt and eventually brought back following the creative overhaul.

Are you disappointed with this report that Daredevil will not be appearing in Deadpool & Wolverine? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!