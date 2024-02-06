Dead Marvel Hero’s Return Confirmed

Years after the death of a beloved Marvel superhero, their return was finally confirmed by the actor who plays them.

There’s nothing quite like a Marvel movie, filled with incredible effects and iconic characters like Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans/Anthony Mackie), Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), and Thor (Chris Hemsworth).

Despite the financial success of the films, one of the most critically acclaimed Marvel projects was WandaVision. The series was unlike any television show before it, using multiple generations of sitcoms to understand Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) ‘s grief.

The brilliant writing and special effects were supported by a talented cast which included Paul Bettany (Vision), Kathryn Hahn (Agatha Harkness), Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau), Randall Park (Jimmy Woo), Kat Dennings (Darcy Lewis), and Evan Peters (Quicksilver/Ralph Bohner).

The miniseries proved immensely popular, with fans still clamoring for WandaVision season two to this day. That being said, it seems unlikely since many of the heroes from the series have died or never actually existed. However, one actor has confirmed that their character will be coming back from the dead.

Beloved ‘WandaVision’ Hero Coming Back To the Marvel Cinematic Universe

This past weekend, Paul Bettany answered fan questions during a panel at Megacon 2024 in Orlando, FL. Naturally, fans had questions about Vision, arguably his most recognizable role. They specifically wanted to know if we’d ever see him again in “any way, shape, or form.” After a long pause, the Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018) actor gave an answer.

“Well, yeah… I mean, why wouldn’t I? Yes, 100%.”

This is certainly exciting, especially given how popular the character became after WandaVision. That being said, we don’t necessarily know what version of the hero audiences will be getting. In fact, there are plans to make a series called Vision Quest following the adventures of White Vision.

Still, it remains to be seen whether the couple will ever be reunited. Wanda has already destroyed multiple universes over her grief, wanting to have a family again. No matter what, it’ll be great to have Paul Bettany back in the MCU again.

