Universal Orlando Confirms First-Ever In-Park Resort

Universal Orlando made some significant announcements earlier this week related to Epic Universe, its newest theme park opening next year – including an in-park resort that will be a first of its kind.

Epic Universe to Open ‘Helios’ Universal Resort Hotel in 2025

Universal announced some pretty “epic” news a few days ago with the release of a seven-minute video showcasing everything new coming to its most recent and most prominent theme park in 2025. Five lands have been confirmed, which most folks did not see coming. Rumors only speculated four theme lands, but Universal came out with a fifth original land called Celestial Park, which will have dining experiences, attractions, and more – and will also be the home to the first-ever in-park resort for guests.

Introducing Helios Grand Hotel, an unforgettable experience that will allow guests to check in directly from the theme park, get to their room, relax, and then head right out into Celestial Park or any other land they choose. Per the official Universal Orlando Resort website:

With a dedicated and exclusive entrance into Universal Epic Universe theme park, you’ll be transported to a fantastical world where heavens and earth unite at this full-service hotel. Opening 2025. (Valid theme park admission is required for park entry.) – Universal spokesperson

Now, before folks mention the Hard Rock Hotel, that resort hotel does not have a direct entrance into Universal Studios Florida theme park. Instead, the resort hotel has means of transportation with a walking path that leads guests back into the resort hotel, but there’s still some distance to cover.

Helios will have its gate into Celestial Park, giving guests an experience they won’t forget and permitting them to enter the theme park directly without walking or taking any transportation.

The Universal Helios Grand Hotel is a Mediterranean-themed hotel scheduled to open in 2025 at Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe. The hotel will have 500 rooms at the end of Celestial Park, opposite the park from the main entrance.

With this hotel being the first official in-park location at Universal, one can imagine the cost and the rate at which this hotel will be booked through 2025 and into 2026. But the luxury of getting up, getting a fresh breakfast, walking out of your hotel lobby, and having a private entrance into a brand-new massive theme park is worth every penny.

At this time, Universal has not released any more information on this Grand Hotel opening in 2025. Still, as we inch closer to the opening date for Epic Universe, guests can expect all the details to be released to give them time to make those reservations once they become available.

Epic Universe will be larger than all the current Universal Orlando Resort parks combined, making this location a week-long vacation for families and people of all ages.

Are you excited about Helios Grand Hotel opening up next year? How much do you think it will cost?