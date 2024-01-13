Universal Scores Epic Win in Fight Against Orange County

After waiting over a year and filing a petition through Orange County, Florida, Universal Orlando Resort scored an epic win for its newest upcoming theme park, Epic Universe.

Big Win for Epic Universe at Universal Orlando Resort

Following the submission of their request for a street name in 2022, Universal has announced that the road sign for Epic Boulevard is now in place along the path to Epic Universe.

As outlined in the initial petition filed in Orange County, Universal preferred naming the road “Epic Boulevard” as their primary choice, with “Epic Parkway” as their second option.

The UO Team Life Instagram account unveiled the image with the caption, “Looks like something interesting is happening here.”

The roadway spans 1.06 miles and links up with an extension of Kirkman Road. This extension, stretching over 1.7 miles, will connect Carrier Drive to Universal Boulevard.

Construction is underway at Epic Universe as we will soon be crossing the one-year mark until the newest theme park at Universal is set to open in Central Florida. It will be the fourth theme park at Universal Orlando Resort and the largest Universal park in the United States.

Epic Universe is located on a 750-acre site near the Orange County Convention Center, just south of Sand Lake Road and east of Universal Boulevard. It is about 12 minutes away from the leading Universal Orlando Resort site.

Universal announced Epic Universe in August 2019, but construction was delayed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It resumed in March 2021. The park is set to open in the summer of 2025.

The latest developments from the theme park show multiple rides already being tested, along with official buildings and locations going up, as we are 18 months away from this “Disney Killer” theme park officially opening to the public.

The new Universal Park will feature an expansion to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, How to Train Your Dragon Land and the Dark Universe, showcasing all the classic Universal monsters.

Which land are you most excited for once Epic Universe opens in 2025?