Universal Scores Epic Win in Fight Against Orange County

The Universal Orlando Resort logo on top of an aerial view of Epic Universe.

Credit: Inside The Magic

After waiting over a year and filing a petition through Orange County, Florida, Universal Orlando Resort scored an epic win for its newest upcoming theme park, Epic Universe.

The Epic Universe logo concept artwork by Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Destinations and Experiences.
Credit: Universal Destinations and Experiences

Big Win for Epic Universe at Universal Orlando Resort

Following the submission of their request for a street name in 2022, Universal has announced that the road sign for Epic Boulevard is now in place along the path to Epic Universe.

As outlined in the initial petition filed in Orange County, Universal preferred naming the road “Epic Boulevard” as their primary choice, with “Epic Parkway” as their second option.

The UO Team Life Instagram account unveiled the image with the caption, “Looks like something interesting is happening here.”

A street sign from a social media account showing Epic Boulevard at Universal Orlando Resort for Epic Universe.
Credit: UO Team Life Instagram Account

The roadway spans 1.06 miles and links up with an extension of Kirkman Road. This extension, stretching over 1.7 miles, will connect Carrier Drive to Universal Boulevard.

Construction is underway at Epic Universe as we will soon be crossing the one-year mark until the newest theme park at Universal is set to open in Central Florida. It will be the fourth theme park at Universal Orlando Resort and the largest Universal park in the United States.

Epic Universe is located on a 750-acre site near the Orange County Convention Center, just south of Sand Lake Road and east of Universal Boulevard. It is about 12 minutes away from the leading Universal Orlando Resort site.

Universal announced Epic Universe in August 2019, but construction was delayed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It resumed in March 2021. The park is set to open in the summer of 2025.

Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger standing together inside the Ministry of Magic at Epic Universe at Universal Orlando Resort.
Credit: Inside The Magic

The latest developments from the theme park show multiple rides already being tested, along with official buildings and locations going up, as we are 18 months away from this “Disney Killer” theme park officially opening to the public.

The new Universal Park will feature an expansion to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, How to Train Your Dragon Land and the Dark Universe, showcasing all the classic Universal monsters.

Which land are you most excited for once Epic Universe opens in 2025? 

