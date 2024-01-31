Fans Jump Ship as Epic Universe Threatens Disney

The recently announced Epic Universe from Universal Studios is an ambitious expansion that promises to take guests into the worlds of some of their favorite movies and video games. The footage below promises an incredible experience that offers something for everyone, but is it epic enough to take on the mouse?

Although the new addition to Universal Studios Orlando isn’t set to open for at least another year, fans are already ridiculously impressed. Epic Universe is set to bring a lot to the table, and Disney should be very concerned at all the new bits and bobs from the realms of Mario’s Mushroom Kingdom, Harry Potter’s Ministry of Magic, the Dark Universe celebrating the Universal Monsters, and much more.

The Walt Disney World Resort has been the crown jewel of Orlando’s tourism industry for decades, but the new expansion might try to take that title with all it has to offer. But what do the fans really have to say about this ambitious project?

Are Fans Trading Disney World for Epic Universe?

At the time of writing, everything depicted in the video above is all concept work, and fans will have to wait until 2025 before making any fully-informed judgments of the park. That said, many hardcore Disney buffs are already considering switching sides.

A recent post on r/WaltDisneyWorld points out that Disney should be taking notes from the new park experience, and over 200 commenters shared similar thoughts. It might be a sign that Disney’s long-lasting grip is weakening.

u/daloosecannon begins the discussion and writes,

“I’m hoping that Disney is paying attention to Universal and the fact that in just a bit more time it took for Disney to put up two new rides Universal built a whole new park!… My family has never done Universal and we have been out of state WDW AP’s for 12 years, (and DVC owners for 4) with 3-5 trips a year to Disney every year during that time. But as my son gets older and is more into bigger rides, we may convert over to Universal annual passes.”

The user above isn’t the only fan considering trading up for newer rides, as more continue to fill the thread with comments cosigning on the idea.

u/Mediocre-Regular13 shares that their family will be heading back to Universal instead of Disney World after spending time in both parks, but they reveal a truly telling detail when they add,

“Disney still has great theming and characters but for us the bit we loved the most was the dining, and that just seems to be getting more and more expensive while the quality goes the other way.” Related: Disney’s Iconic Magic Kingdom Preparing To Change

Some park-goers, like u/michaelity, point out just how behind Disney is with its updates and new material compared to its biggest competitor. The user writes,

“Disney has really dropped the ball the last decade. It’s really a shame. It was probably my favorite place in the world and they’ve continued to price-gouge and basically drip feed us new content… Why hasn’t there been a new gate in almost 25 years? Why have we not gotten any new EPCOT countries in over 35 years? Why have prices of stuff skyrocketed while portions are shrinking/quality of merchandise has gone down? Why have some events still not returned to the parks… I’ve never been to Universal and I’m only happy about this because it’ll force Disney to step up their game…” Related: Disney Springs Sweets To Sample On Your Shopping Trip

The thread is overflowing with similar perspectives and debates, ranging from how far Disney has fallen from grace to how one park treats one type of guest differently from the other. Regardless, the Walt Disney Company should definitely take their competition that much more seriously, as Universal’s Epic Universe might be the first true threat to the place where dreams come true.

Which park do you think will come out on top? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!