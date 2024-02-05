Marvel’s biggest villain looks to be headed back into the MCU, according to actor Josh Brolin.
Speaking to ComicBook.com about Dune: Part Two (2024), Brolin teased fans about Thanos’ return to the MCU.
The actor dropped hints for fans eager for a Thanos return that he had heard “through the grapevine”, that Marvel were keen to bring the character “back”, somehow:
You know, I hear kind of like through the grapevine, that they’re gonna bring him back.
Brolin continued, bringing up Thanos’ totally different portrayal in the fan-favorite Disney+ (Disney Plus) Marvel television series, What If…?, which brought many Avengers stars back to voice alternate variants of their characters:
And there’s the What If…? series and that’s a different kind of Thanos and all that. But I don’t know in the Marvel world whether they’re going to bring him back, but I didn’t know that he was the most killed-off Marvel villain … You learn something new every day.
With the Multiverse being a central factor in upcoming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, the Thanos comeback could definitely happen, seeing as it was an “alternate” Thanos that the Avengers defeated at the end of Endgame.
Clearly, Brolin is still enthusiastic about the Thanos role, seeing as he seems totally on board with future MCU appearances.
This “grapevine” likely has its roots with Kevin Feige and his plans for the Multverse Saga — but only time will truly tell how things will pan out, considering the imminent Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) recast or character-scrapping.
With Deadpool 3 starring Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool/Wade Wilson) and Hugh Jackman (Wolverine/Logan/James Howlett) slated to hit theaters this summer, the 20th Century Fox (now 20th Century Studios) X-Men Universe will be grandfathered into the MCU’s canon Multiverse.
If Sony’s variant Spider-Man stars and Fox’s X-Men are heading for Secret Wars — why not the MCU’s biggest baddie?
