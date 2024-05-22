Confirmed: Deadpool To Eradicate the Marvel Universe, Will Kill off Captain Marvel and Spider-Man

Marvel has confirmed that the Merc with a Mouth, Deadpool, will kill the Marvel Universe this July.

It’s Deadpool’s world, and everyone is just living in it–or, at least, that is how it feels.

This year, Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson, AKA Deadpool, will officially return to the big screen alongside Hugh Jackman as Logan/Wolverine.

The pair, known for their work in the Fox universe of X-Men movies, will make their Marvel Cinematic Universe debut on July 26 in Shawn Levy’s Deadpool & Wolverine (2024).

Deadpool & Wolverine has been a long time coming. In fact, work on a third Deadpool movie began years ago while the character was still under 20th Century Fox (now 20th Century Studios). Dopinder actor Karan Soni confirmed the initial plan for Deadpool 3 was to have the eponymous anti-hero travel to the North Pole to save Christmas.

The trajectory of this beloved character would change completely when Disney Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger acquired 21st Century Fox in 2019, canceling all future Deadpool and X-Men projects.

Even then, Deadpool 3 was not finalized until Hugh Jackman signed on, and thus, Deadpool 3 became Deadpool & Wolverine—something director Shawn Levy wants audiences to be clear on. This is a firm two-hander.

The addition of Deadpool to the MCU comes with a history yet unexplored in Disney’s blockbuster franchise. The R-rating of both Tim Miller’s Deadpool (2016) and David Leitch’s Deadpool 2 (2018) will carry over into Deadpool & Wolverine, despite the MCU being completely PG-13 since its inception in 2008 with Jon Favreau’s Iron Man, starring Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark.

As seen in the footage released so far, including the first teaser that debuted at Super Bowl LVIII and the subsequent trailer, Disney is going all in on the R-rating, with Wade Wilson talking about pegging, dropping the f-bomb repeatedly, and showing gore-filled sequences.

With just two months to go, tickets are now on sale for Deadpool & Wolverine. Come July 26, the cat will truly be out of the bag when it comes to the reports of an MCU reboot and a “mind-blowing” post-credits scene.

However, prior to Shawn Levy’s Marvel film’s release in late July, Marvel Comics is supporting the new movie by dropping 20 variant comic book covers based on the critically acclaimed “Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe” run.

The variant covers will drop from July 3, 2024, where Deadpool will be on the cover of issues including “Doctor Strange #17,” “Miles Morales: Spider-Man #22,” and “Venom #35.” Following that, multiple covers will be released weekly until July 31, which sees the Merc with a Mouth kill the likes of Captain Marvel and Spider-Man.

“Paying tribute to one of the most popular Deadpool comic series of all time, the [“Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe”] variant covers depict Wade slicing, dicing, and unleashing his special brand of mayhem on his fellow Marvel characters,” Marvel wrote in the official press release. “Drawn by some of the industry’s top artists, each cover spotlights the insanity and lethality of the Merc with the Mouth and will adorn all of Marvel’s hottest issues throughout July.”

“Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe” originally ran from 2011 through 2012 across four issues.

It’s interesting to note that Marvel, in their own words, writes that Deadpool is taking over the Marvel Universe and is ready to tear one hero down at a time.

This lines up with recent reports that Deadpool in Deadpool & Wolverine will be killing Variants from across the Multiverse in the Battleworld-style area, as seen in the various teasers and trailers. One report suggests a new mechanic called “The Anchor” will be utilized in the film that sees entire universes destroyed after a Variant from that universe is slain.

With Deadpool calling himself “Marvel Jesus” and Matthew Macfadyen’s Mr. Paradox–a new Time Variance Authority (TVA) agent–recruiting him to an unknown cause, the character is set to change the cinematic universe forever.

The “Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe” initiative, which is being used to support and promote the new film, seemingly confirms that slaughter is on the cards in this new R-rated entry in Kevin Feige’s MCU.

Deadpool & Wolverine also welcomes multiple other Deadpool franchise characters to the Multiverse Saga, including Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Rob Delaney as Peter, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Stefan Kapičić as Colossus, Lewis Tan as Shatterstar, and Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio.

Aaron Stanford (X2) and Jennifer Garner (Daredevil) also reprise their roles of John Allerdyce/Pyro and Elektra Natchios, respectively.

Newcomers include the aforementioned Macfadyen as Mr. Paradox and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova–a character known for her connection to Professor Charles Xavier, AKA Professor X. The iconic X-Men telepath, played by Patrick Stewart, was most recently seen in the live-action MCU in Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022). It is unknown if he will make an appearance in this new Deadpool feature.

Additional rumors suggest that musician Taylor Swift, who is currently on the European leg of her Eras Tour, will appear as Dazzler, while Blake Lively could star as a Lady Deadpool Variant.

