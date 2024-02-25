Tom Cruise Brought Into ‘Snow White’ Rachel Zegler Controversy

Rachel Zegler is facing backlash and, interestingly enough, acting legend Tom Cruise somehow was brought into the mix as part of a viral claim.

While Zegler encounters criticism from certain quarters, it’s clear that she is popular in another circles. The actress, known for her role as Lucy Gray Baird in Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (2023), recently clinched The People’s Choice Award for Action Movie Star of the Year.

In a competition decided by fan votes, which Inside the Magic previously covered, Zegler triumphed over esteemed contenders such as Brie Larson (The Marvels), Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3), Gal Gadot (Heart of Stone), Jason Momoa (Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom), and Keanu Reeves (John Wick: Chapter 4).

Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (2023) amassed $338.1 million at the box office. Starring Rachel Zegler as Lucy Gray Baird and Tom Blyth as young President Snow, the film revolves around the unlikely alliance between Lucy Gray and President Snow as they navigate the perilous Hunger Games arena. As Zegler continues to face backlash among many fans, one post went viral with a fan not understanding exactly how the actress was chosen over Tom Cruise (Mission Impossible) for the award.

“Let me get this straight Tom Cruise drives a motorcycle off a cliff, and Rachel Zegler sings to a bunch of CGI snakes and wins action star of the year?!”

Cruise has become synonymous with doing his own stunts in action films. In many cases, he spends months training to do these stunts before carrying them out in the films, as you can see in the video below.

Of course, the major backlash for Rachel Zegler stems from Disney’s Snow White. The forthcoming live-action adaptation of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) by Disney faces significant challenges. When Disney announced the project, skepticism abounded, especially after Zegler, cast as Snow White, criticized the traditional narrative of damsels in distress.

Zegler’s comments triggered a wave of backlash on social media, leading to petitions calling for a boycott of the film. In response, Disney delayed the movie’s release by a year, acknowledging the need for sensitivity to contemporary perspectives.

“It’s been amazing to work alongside Disney to breathe life into such an iconic fairy tale,” she recently shared in an interview. “Of course, she’s an iconic Disney princess, and so a lot of those iconic beauty moments for her are still scattered throughout the film.”

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) stands as a cornerstone in cinematic history, representing Disney’s groundbreaking achievement in animation. It defied the conventions of its time by being the first feature-length animated film, challenging perceptions and setting a new standard for storytelling in animation. Disney’s bold vision and innovative techniques captivated audiences, leaving an enduring mark on the film industry.

