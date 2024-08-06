Harrison Ford Announces Return to Television After Marvel Debut

Harrison Ford has left behind Han Solo and the Star Wars franchise, set aside Indiana Jones and his many adventures, and seems to be pretty contemptuous of his upcoming role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But there’s one thing he’s up for: more television.

There are few living Hollywood stars as iconic as Harrison Ford. He has been the anchor of numerous billion-dollar franchises and a critically acclaimed actor for decades. He is also beloved for his famously cantankerous public image and talk show appearances, as well as the real-life heroism that saw him rescue a stranded 13-year-old hiker via helicopter in 2001.

But like many stars of his generation, it appears that Harrison Ford is increasingly turning to prestige television as his acting medium of choice. For decades, Ford’s TV resume was fairly minimal, with guest roles on shows like Gunsmoke and Kung Fu prior to his 1977 Star Wars breakthrough role.

That seems to have changed since 2022, when he starred alongside Helen Mirren in 1923, one of the many Yellowstone spinoff shows from Taylor Sheridan for Paramount+.

Harrison Ford also stars in Shrinking, the Apple TV+ comedy-drama co-starring Jason Segal, Jessica Williams, Christa Miller, and Michael Urie. It has been announced that Ford will return for the second seasons of both 1923 and Shrinking, with the latter premiering on Wednesday, October 16 (per Deadline).

Here is the first teaser for #Shrinking Season 2 starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford. The series returns October 16, on #AppleTV+ pic.twitter.com/roKvXltQ8A — TV+Updates (@TVPlusUpdates) August 5, 2024

Apple describes the plot of Shrinking as:

Jimmy is struggling to grieve the loss of his wife while being a dad, friend, and therapist. He decides to try a new approach with everyone in his path: unfiltered, brutal honesty. Can he help himself by helping others? Will it bring him back into the light?

There is no current season 2 premiere date for 1923, which Paramount describes as:

The next Yellowstone origin story introduces a new generation of Duttons, as they explore the early 20th century in the Mountain West.

In addition to his two upcoming television roles, Harrison Ford will next appear in Captain America: Brave New World, the upcoming MCU movie starring Anthony Mackie in his first solo turn as the eponymous hero. In the film, Ford portrays President Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, taking over the role from the late William Hurt (who played the Marvel Comics character in five movies).

The new Captain America movie will reportedly also see Thunderbolt Ross becoming the Red Hulk, a fan-favorite comic book character with connections to both the standard-issue Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and the Leader (Tim Blake Nelson, returning to the MCU after nearly two decades).

It is unclear whether the Red Hulk will ultimately be a foe or ally to Sam Wilson (Mackie), but we do already know that Harrison Ford enjoys hulking out on the Comic-Con stage.

Harrison Ford has been typically candid about what convinced him to join Marvel Studios, telling Variety, “What did it take? It took not caring. It took being an idiot for money, which I’ve done before.” For whatever reason, it seems to take a whole lot less for him to get on board with television.

