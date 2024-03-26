Harrison Ford Calls Current Project “A Piece of S***” During Filming

Harrison Ford recently joked about his latest role.

Harrison Ford is a name that needs no introduction. Over his many decades in Hollywood, Ford has starred in some of the world’s largest film franchises, from Star Wars to Blade Runner. Ford’s long list of characters is impressive, and his talent has only become more apparent with age. Ford’s most recent leading role saw him portray the iconic whip-wielding archeologist Indiana Jones for the final time, with the character confronting his age in the action-packed Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023). The film marked the conclusion to the Indiana Jones series, giving Henry Jones Jr. a proper ending. Not only was this moment an emotional one for Indy but also for Harrison Ford himself, who often teared up when talking about the film.

Flash forward just a year later, and excitement surrounds Ford’s upcoming role in Captain America: Brave New World. The film acts as the next installment to Marvel’s long-lasting Captain America series, but fans will not be seeing Chris Evans in the lead role. Captain America: Brave New World acts as the launch point for a new hero, with Sam Wilson, played by Anthony Mackie, taking over the role of Captain America. Ford will portray Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross in the film, taking over the role from the late William Hurt. The character will reportedly play a large role in the film, and fans can’t wait to see Ford finally join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

However, Ford is busy filming multiple projects, jokingly calling one of them”s***” in a new video.

A new video shows Ford wearing a hula skirt, calling for the crew to “Shoot this piece of s***.” While some fans may see this as an attack against his upcoming Marvel project, the actor is actually joking around on the set of Shrinking, an Apple TV+ original series. The show is currently in production on its second season, with one scene apparently requiring Ford, who portrays Dr. Paul Rhoades, to wear a hula skirt. Ford stars in the series alongside Jason Segal of How I Met Your Mother and The Muppets (2011) fame.

The brief video has taken the internet by storm, once again showcasing Ford’s impeccable ability to simultaneously be a curmudgeonly old man while at the same time being a hilarious and passionate actor.

This is far from the first time Ford has joked about being on a film set, also making light of Captain America: Brave New World. Ford uttered a similar statement, saying, “Let’s shoot this piece of s***” last summer. Harrison Ford is just as infamous for his legendary performances as his dry humor and sharp wit. Ford often portrays himself as a fed-up actor, but it’s obvious to fans just how dedicated he is to his craft as well as how comedic the actor can be.

