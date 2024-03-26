Viral Content Creator Gets Kicked out of Disney, Possibly Banned Forever

A popular content creator has gone viral after getting banned from Disney.

The Disney theme parks are filled to the brim with magical experiences, ranging from thrilling roller coasters and classic dark rides to delicious dining locations and spectacular shopping opportunities. There’s a reason places like Walt Disney World are known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” with stunning activities around every corner. From Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida, to the iconic, original Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, guests can bet their Mickey Ears that they will have an incredible time visiting the long list of Disney parks around the world.

However, the Disney theme parks are only as good as the guests who visit them, and recently, one infamous guest was issued a ban from the property.

Guest Gets Banned From Disney

A perfect day at the Disney parks often includes riding dozens of rides, eating some delicious treats, and taking a stroll through the impressive scenery. However, certain guests decide to break the rules, which can have great consequences, not only for themselves but for other guests as well. Inside the Magic has reported on dozens of incidents at the Disney parks over the last few months, ranging from theft to physical altercations. In December, multiple guests were arrested at Magic Kingdom after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of items. In 2023, a pair of sisters were approached by law enforcement for attacking each other in their Disney hotel room. Other incidents at the Disney parks often involve guests taking off a few items of clothing or stripping naked entirely. Last year, several Walt Disney World guests were caught exposing their bare breasts while inside the resort. One guest caused a massive scene at Disneyland’s “it’s a small world” after taking off all their clothes and strolling through the park totally naked.

While a lot of these guests faced legal action, a major consequence of breaking the rules at the Disney theme parks is getting issued a ban or a trespass warning, which is exactly what happened to a popular content creator. Jack Doherty shared a video across his social media platforms announcing that he had been banned from Disney. Jack Doherty is a popular social media content creator with over 13 million subscribers on YouTube. The video is short but shows Doherty being confronted by security as he accepts his ban.

Banned from Disney

It’s not specified whether Doherty was banned from Disneyland or Walt Disney World (or both), but the creator is famous for content centered around public pranks and crazy stunts. It’s also not specified if this ban is temporary or permanent, but Disney certainly does not play around when it comes to breaking the rules inside its theme parks. The creator goes on to joke about the ban.

The same cop that banned @N3onOnYT from Disney, banned me🤣 pic.twitter.com/BhXLLqQA3w — Jack Doherty (@dohertyjackk) March 25, 2024

There are a lot of rules when it comes to the Disney theme parks. A big point of contention amongst guests is the specific dress code violations laid out by Walt Disney World and Disneyland. Dozens of guests have been issued warnings regarding their choice of outfit; sometimes being told they cannot enter the park gates unless they change. When guests visit Disney, they are expected to follow the rules laid out by the company, but above all else, they should treat others with respect. Kindness is expected by guests just like guests expect kindness from Disney cast members, and for the most part, this works. Occasionally, a guest will cause trouble, either in line for a popular attraction at EPCOT or in a violent physical altercation in front of the iconic Walt Disney World Train Station.

What’s the craziest thing you’ve seen happen at the Disney theme parks?