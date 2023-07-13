Lucasfilm Celebrates Harrison Ford With Emotional Look at His Illustrious Career

Today, Harrison Ford officially turns 81 years old. That is an achievement in and of itself. However, Lucasfilm wants everyone to cry, as the company released an emotional featurette dedicated to the man’s illustrious career.

Though it might not appear so, Ford is not retiring from acting. However, the man is hanging up the fedora and whip, as Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is his final bow to the archaeologist adventurer. The celebrated actor even detailed his time as Indy, revealing he was not initially a fan of the costume.

Thankfully, Steven Spielberg was able to convince him otherwise, leading to one of the most easily recognizable characters in cinema history. Indy is only one of the many iconic characters that Harrison Ford has embodied in his career. Apart from the iconic hat and whip, no one can deny they don’t immediately see the vest and side blaster when they see Ford.

Han Solo is the most popular character next to Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader in the franchise, and no one could have played that part better than Ford. We certainly know this to be true, considering Solo bombed with fans. That misstep also led to Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy stating no legacy characters would be recast again.

There is also the noir-sci-fi epic Blade Runner (1982), where Harrison Ford took on the role of Rick Deckard. Deckard lives in a world where replicants have invaded society.

Simply put, Han Solo, Indiana Jones, and Rick Deckard are just a few of the fantastic characters that Ford has taken on in his career. This featurette is only a small testament to the man’s dedication to cinematic perfection.

Harrison Ford Honored with Featurette

There are so many iconic films showcased in the above featurette. Though we mentioned Star Wars, Indiana Jones, and Blade Runner, the video also showcases American Graffiti (1973), Working Girl (1988), Air Force One (1997), The Fugitive (1993), and so many more.

Quite honestly, we thought the video was initially a retirement video. Thankfully, Lucasfilm is simply paying homage to the incredibly impactful career of Harrison Ford. Joining the many films of his career are world-renowned filmmakers and actors talking about how excellent Ford has been. George Lucas, Steven Spielberg, Antonio Banderas, Phoebe Bridge-Waller, and more praise the man and his accomplishments.

Though we imagine that Disney might be working on a documentary already, this video proves that Harrison Ford should be given this treatment in the future. His laundry list of hit movies is a testament to the man’s skill behind the camera. Many of us are Star Wars fans, and without Ford, the franchise would not have been as successful.

Ford may have stepped away from portraying Indiana Jones and Han Solo, but he is still busy in the industry. He stars in Shrinking, a comedy series on AppleTV+, alongside Jason Segel. That is not to mention his upcoming MCU debut, as the man is taking over Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross from the late William Hurt.

When asked if he was excited to transform into the Red Hulk, Ford naturally asked, “What is a Red Hulk?”

We honor and celebrate Harrison Ford on his 81 bday. Thank you for all the beautiful films you have been a part of, and we cannot wait to see what you do next.

