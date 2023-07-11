Harrison Ford Says ‘Indiana Jones’ Director Ate Nothing But SpaghettiOs

Indiana Jones might be one of the most adventurous men in the world, but according to star Harrison Ford, its director is not at all adventurous when it comes to food.

To be specific, Harrison Ford says that this particular director brought what amounted to an entire case of SpaghettiOs, the Campbell’s brand of canned ring pasta, often marketed as a food for messy children as they shot in locations around the world.

The very oddest thing about this is that it actually connects with one of the most famous behind-the-scenes stories from Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), the Indiana Jones movie that kicked off the entire franchise. But still, the SpaghettiOs are pretty strange just in of themselves.

Harrison Ford Had a Terrible Time in Tunisia

Infamously, Harrison Ford was struck by a terrible bout of dysentery while filming scenes for Raiders of the Lost Ark in the North African country of Tunisia.

Among the intense intestinal issues this caused during the production of the film, it meant an elaborately choreographed fight between Indiana Jones and a character known as the Arab Swordsman (stuntman Terry Richards) had to be scrapped. At one point in the sword-and-bullwhip fight, the Swordsman accidentally cut through a big piece of meat someone was struggling to slice, which sounds fun.

However, due to Harrison Ford’s dysentery, the fight was rewritten into the now iconic “just shoot him” scene.

Steven Spielberg Took Weird Precautions Against Illness During Indiana Jones

According to a recent CNN interview with Harrison Ford, Raiders of the Lost Ark (and later, Temple of Doom, Last Crusade, and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull) director Steven Spielberg was not taking any chances that he could get shut down to personal illness.

Ford says, “I was suffering from dysentery. And so were many members of the crew. Not Steven, because every time he went in the shower, he put gaffer tape over his mouth, and he traveled with a trunk full of Spaghetti-O’s.”

Gaffer tape, for the record, is a strongly adhesive tape made of cotton cloth and is usually used for things like tying down cables and equipment. Historically, it has been used less often as a dysentery preventative by future three-time Academy Award winners, but, apparently, not never.

Harrison Ford does not go into detail as to whether Steven Spielberg only ate various canned pastas throughout the entire Indiana Jones franchise, but we like to think so.