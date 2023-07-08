Lucasfilm Found Harrison Ford’s Replacement for Han Solo

In the age of de-aging old iconic actors, it’s clear that Lucasfilm can’t rely on CGI to do all the movie magic, which is why it’s a big deal that Lucasfilm already found someone to be the new Han Solo if Disney is ready.

Not that long ago, reports of Princess Leia and Han Solo appearing in The Mandalorian movie or another Star Wars project surfaced online. While it’s awesome to think that the two characters might join Luke Skywalker for a new adventure, it’s bittersweet knowing that the original actors won’t be onscreen together.

Unfortunately, Carrie Fisher passed away years back. Harrison Ford has no interest in returning as the smuggler who did the Kessel Run, and Mark Hamill is tired of being Luke Skywalker. While the trio loved their characters (except for Ford), it’s not like Lucasfilm needs the actors to tell these stories. The Mandalorian proved that Luke could appear in live-action as a younger Jedi, and Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker (2019) gave fans a look at a younger Carrie Fisher.

That doesn’t mean that Solo and Leia need to be entirely CGI. For Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023), Lucasfilm created a younger Han Solo for the adventure and used a body double to help recreate Ford in his youth:

Actor Anthony Ingruber is credited as an Indiana Jones double for the 1944 sequence of '#IndianaJones And The Dial Of Destiny', and he also has a small role as a Dutch Prince in the auction scene. Ingruber began receiving notoriety online back in 2008 for his dashing similarity to Ford.

Anthony Ingruber has been known for his dashing similarity to Ford for some time. It would only make sense for the actor to continue working as Han Solo only if Lucasfilm doesn’t want to keep Alden Ehrenreich as the character.

It’s a tough choice because some fans love Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018), but the movie failed to please many fans due to how divisive Star Wars was a few years back. Fans might be ready for the actor to return to the franchise. Dave Filoni still has a few years before his movie starts to finalize, and if Han Solo makes it into the script, at least Lucasfilm has options for returning the character.

