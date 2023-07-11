Harrison Ford Details the ‘Indiana Jones’ Franchise in NSFW Perfection

Harrison Ford has officially ended his decades-old tenure as the most famous archaeologist in the world: Indiana Jones. The legendary actor is now delving into unknown details about his career as Dr. Jones. Ford hated the costume and questioned everything, including the “f***** whip.”

Related: Harrison Ford Says ‘Indiana Jones’ Director Ate Nothing But SpaghettiOs

Ford is 80 years old and has been portraying Indiana Jones since 1981, when Raiders of the Lost Ark was first unleashed. Though he did not know it then, this would become his most iconic character (next to Han Solo). Though the premise of an archaeologist who was also a treasure hunter may have sounded ridiculous initially, the first film would become a massive franchise with four additional sequels.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny has capped off this long-standing franchise, signaling the end of Harrison Ford as the famed hero. The film is quite enjoyable and sums up the past and present cleverly. Though critics may have something more pessimistic about the film, we enjoyed Ford’s last run as Indy.

Now that the man is done portraying the character, he has teamed up with GQ to delve more deeply into some of his favorite moments from the franchise. However, one of the things that threw him off about the character initially was the costume.

Harrison Ford Did Not Understand Indiana Jones’ Costume

During the above interview, Harrison Ford divulges much information that fans might not know about. For starters, he does not fear snakes like his character in the film, which he cheekily comments on by stating, “That’s acting.”

During the interview, Ford speaks about some of the most significant moments from the franchise, including the moment in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny when Indy is riding through a ticker tape parade on a horse. He complained that many people were trying to help him off the horse. According to Ford:

“They said, ‘Oh, we were just afraid because we thought, you know, and bah bah bah bah.’ And I said, ‘Leave me the f*** alone…Leave me alone, I’m an old man getting off a horse and I want it to look like that!”

You can always count on Harrison Ford to drop some NSFW words about how he sees life and the roles that he is involved in. Though he did get to talk about his newest entry, he also provided some information about the deeper Indy cuts, including Raiders of the Lost Ark.

Ford was initially turned off by his introduction to the costume in the original film. The fact that Indiana Jones had a fedora, leather jacket, and a whip was not something the man was ready to accept. Ford added:

“It was presented to me as an aspect of character in the first film. My questions about it were many. Why am I wearing a leather jacket in the jungle? Isn’t it hot here? Why am I carrying a whip? What am I going to do with a f****** whip? I’m going to whip people?”

Thankfully, despite Harrison Ford having many questions and reservations about the costume, he allowed it to continue. The costume would become one of the most iconic in cinema history. There is also a moment when he staples the hat to his head. He reveals the scar on his head from the incident. “You do what you need to do,” Ford said.

Related: Watch Harrison Ford Roast Conan O’Brien for His ‘Star Wars’ Knowledge

Ford’s dedication to the character and costume led to one of the best franchises the world has ever seen, and fans can see his sendoff in theaters right now. Enjoy Indy’s last ride and his “f-ing whip.”

Are you sad Harrison Ford is done as Indiana Jones? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!