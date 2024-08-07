Disney+ Password Crackdown To Begin Imminently, Disney Confirms

Disney’s crackdown on password sharing is imminent, according to the company’s acting CFO.

The Walt Disney Company released its Q3 earnings report Wednesday morning, revealing several juicy bits of information regarding the company’s finances and future. Overall revenue was up, though operational income was slightly down.

Disney also stated it expects to see lower attendance at its domestic theme parks in the near future, citing various reasons, including economic factors.

Disney’s entertainment business was one of the more interesting segments of the event, with streaming becoming profitable. Historically, Disney+ had operated a net loss for the company, but due to the impressive success of ESPN+, Disney’s streaming wing managed to turn a profit for the first time ever.

However, Disney also confirmed the company plans to begin cracking down on password sharing for Disney+ users very soon.

Disney Confirms Crackdown on Disney+ Password Sharing

During the Q&A segment of the event, Senior Executive Vice President and CFO Hugh Johnston said that the crackdown on password sharing for Disney+ users will roll out in September 2024. An exact date was not given, but subscribers can expect to see the crackdown to happen soon.

It’s unclear how exactly the crackdown will work, but users can expect to feel the effects toward the end of 2024. Disney CEO had previously claimed users would not see the impact of password limits until 2025.

The Walt Disney Company first announced anti-password sharing policies during its Q3 earnings call for 2023. Much like other platforms such as Netflix, Disney revealed it too would be cracking down on users who share their passwords with other people to use the same account.

The Walt Disney Company launched Disney+ in 2019, and while Disney may have arrived somewhat late to the streaming party, the company was able to carve out its own corner and fundamentally change the industry with its new service.

Featuring a vast catalog of both new and old Disney titles, shows, mini-series, and documentaries, Disney+ has become one of the most popular streaming platforms. The inclusion of classic TV shows like The Simpsons, Futurama, and Family Guy, along with iconic blockbusters like Alien (1979), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and the original Star Wars trilogy, makes Disney+ a one-stop shop for millions of users.

Disney is expected to make several more announcements at the company’s annual D23 event, which officially begins on August 9. D23 is where Disney reveals all of its upcoming projects, ranging from new TV shows and movies to exciting, state-of-the-art theme park rides and attractions.

Do you use Disney+?