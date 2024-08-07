Disney Wants ‘Deadpool’ Avengers Team: Report

During Super Bowl LVIII, Marvel Studios, with Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool/Wade Wilson) and his “frenemy” Hugh Jackman (Wolverine/Logan), announced that the highly anticipated third installment of the Deadpool series will be titled Deadpool & Wolverine.

With Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man/Tony Stark and Chris Evans’ Captain America/Steve Rogers stepping down, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is now in a new phase known as the Multiverse Saga.

Despite concerns about “superhero fatigue” and the departure of Jonathan Majors, who previously played Kang the Conqueror, Marvel Studios is set to reshape the Marvel movie landscape once more with this new Deadpool entry.

Now, it seems as if Disney is ready to move into the new era of the MCU with a particularly Deadpool approach.

New Deadpool-Style Avengers Team Incoming

The recent box office success and decent critical reception for Deadpool & Wolverine has spurred Marvel into action, it seems.

Currently, industry insider Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) is reporting that Disney and Marvel are keen to bring Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy onboard to direct the upcoming Young Avengers project, a movie that will likely set up the new generation of Avengers heroes.

On top of his Deadpool duties, Levy is known for directing the Night at the Museum franchise starting with Night at the Museum (2006), Date Night (2010), Real Steel (2011), and Free Guy (2021), as well as producing and directing episodes of Stranger Things (2016–present).

Cosmic Marvel shared Richtman’s report on X/Twitter:

Marvel Studios reportedly wants Shawn Levy to direct other #MCU projects, with one option being 'YOUNG AVENGERS' (via @DanielRPK) pic.twitter.com/pf6JZRb95r — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) August 4, 2024

The public reception to this news, however, is a little less excited than one might think.

The problem doesn’t appear to lie in Levy or his directing ability, however, but rather in the very idea of a Young Avengers show to begin with. Users like Josh Allan were quick to weigh in, insisting that “nobody” wants to see Young Avengers:

NOBODY wants to see Young Avengers. NOBODY. — Josh Allan (@joshallanmpls2) August 4, 2024

Others, meanwhile, don’t necessarily think that nobody wants to watch — they just don’t think the premise is any good. @CpjCollectibles said:

I can't be the only one who thinks this Young Avengers project sounds like a CW show… — CPJCollectibles (@CpjCollectibles) August 4, 2024

Then, fan @J_Money_Boss responded to @tydriscoll7’s allegation that “no one wants Young Avengers” as Marvel should have gone with Eternals 2, saying that a Young Avengers project would have more potential:

Is "No One" in the room right now? Nobody wants Eternals 2. Personally, I'd rather see a Young Avengers project. It has more potential. Also, I thought you all hated Eternals? 😂😂😂 — Justin "J Money BO$$" 😎🤑🔥🇵🇷 (@J_Money_Boss) August 4, 2024

Do you think a Young Avengers project directed by Shawn Levy might be a good idea? Share your thoughts with in the comments below!

Deadpool 3, also known as Deadpool & Wolverine, will see Ryan Reynolds return as Wade Wilson/Deadpool and Hugh Jackman as Logan/Wolverine. The film is expected to introduce several prominent X-Men characters into the MCU.

Led by director Shawn Levy, who also helmed Deadpool 2 (2018), this new film will integrate its heroes into the MCU’s current Multiverse Saga phase, following The Walt Disney Company’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, now 20th Century Studios.

Returning for this film are Channing Tatum (Gambit), Jennifer Garner (Elektra) from Ben Affleck’s Daredevil (2003) franchise, Wesley Snipes (Blade), and Dafne Keen (X-23), marking a send-off for the 20th Century Fox X-Men franchise, now under Disney.