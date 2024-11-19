Disney Introduces “Outrageous” New Ticket System: Here’s What You Need To Know

One Disney resort has just given its ticket system a total refresh.

It goes without saying that Disney tickets work a little bit differently today than they did back in 1955. While tickets were just $1 (yes, really), guests were required to pay extra per ride via a ticket book – a system that remained in place until the 1980s.

Fast-forward several decades, and today, your ticket gets you access to every ride at a Disney theme park. However, it’ll also cost you significantly more than $1 for the pleasure, with a one-day Magic Kingdom ticket setting you back as much as $199 per person in 2025.

Most Disney parks today use a dynamic pricing model for their tickets, which is why Magic Kingdom will cost you more on certain days than others. The most expensive tickets at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort are reserved for the busiest days of the year – such as Christmas or New Year – with quieter periods boasting a slightly lower (but, let’s face it, also quite hefty) price tag.

Disneyland Paris Introduces a New Ticket Pricing Structure

As of today, Disneyland Paris has also adopted dynamic ticket pricing.

A one-day Disney ticket now starts at €51 ($53.81 USD), stretching all the way up to €150 ($158.27 USD). This gives you access to either Disneyland Park or Walt Disney Studios Park.

If you want to visit both parks on the same day, you can expect to pay anywhere between €76 ($80.19 USD) and €175 ($184.65 USD). The most expensive day for either kind of Disney ticket falls on December 31, when the park hosts a special New Year’s Eve fireworks display above Sleeping Beauty Castle.

The cheapest days currently fall on weekdays in mid-January.

Disneyland Paris fans aren’t overly impressed by the new changes. As @thedlpgeek wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, “As if it needed to be said, this is an outrageous addition and yet more attempts from DLP to squeeze even cent out of you in a time when quality and value for money is at rock bottom.”

Meanwhile, @Keymm04 wrote in a post translated from French, “It’s good to set a limit but 119 € is excessive, especially given the new features and the dilapidated state of the park, not to mention the lack of entertainment, and let’s not even mention the parade.”

Of course, this still puts Disneyland Paris park tickets in a much lower price bracket than Walt Disney World Resort. However, it’s worth noting that its parks have also received a lot less TLC than Disney’s Florida destination in recent years.

Although Walt Disney Studios Park is in the middle of a massive transformation that saw it debut Avengers Campus in 2022, and will eventually go on to add World of Frozen, a new entrance, a Tangled (2010) ride, and an area inspired by The Lion King (1994) – plus a new lake area to host nighttime spectaculars – the park has long been viewed as the weakest in Disney’s international lineup, with a string of rides (such as Avengers Flight Force and Cars Road Trip) that consistently fail to impress.

Meanwhile, Disneyland Park may hold the title of Disney’s prettiest park (a title bestowed by us), but it’s been 18 years since the park last received a new ride. Buzz Lightyear’s Astro Blasters was the last addition to the park—a ride so old that two parks (Hong Kong Disneyland and Tokyo Disneyland) have since closed it to replace it with something more modern.

Have you ever visited Disneyland Paris?