Disney CEO Bob Iger Confirms Added Price Increases for Parks, Guests to be Charged in October

Unfortunately, more price increases are coming to Walt Disney World Resort.

Millions of families in America are going into debt to visit the “happiest” or “most magical” place on Earth: Disney.

When planning a Disney trip, there are a few parks that likely come to mind, with Walt Disney World Resort standing out as the largest. The land Disney owns in Orlando is comparable in size to San Francisco and includes over 25 resorts, Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, along with numerous attractions that families dream of. With Disney films, parades, TV commercials, and viral social media videos fueling the desire, it’s hard to resist the call of Disney magic.

The experience of strolling down Main Street, U.S.A., indulging in a churro, sipping Starbucks, smelling the iconic Disney popcorn, and gazing up at Cinderella Castle is a dream many want to fulfill. But how much does this dream really cost?

The price of visiting Disney World has soared in recent years. From tickets to resort stays, and with food and beverage prices steadily rising, Disney has become far less affordable than it once was.

When Walt Disney World Resort first opened on October 1, 1971, around 10,000 visitors paid an admission fee of just $3.50, with a $4.25 coupon book for seven rides and 45-cent hot dogs. Today, a ticket to Magic Kingdom can cost up to $180 per person. In addition, the cost of skipping lines with the Lightning Lane Multi Pass increases even further.

At Disneyland, ticket prices have surged by 351%, increasing from $43 in 2000 to $194 in 2023. In less than 25 years, the cost of admission has more than quadrupled on peak days. All in all, it’s clear that visiting Disney World or Disneyland is becoming increasingly challenging for the average family.

Lightning Lane Price Increases

Now, the price of Lightning Lane is about to go up again in October.

As we know, Disney has recently rebranded its paid skip-the-line service from Disney Genie+ to Lightning Lane Multi Pass (or, as many of us fans know it to be, a paid version of FastPass+).

This change is accompanied by some additional features, such as the ability to book Lightning Lane selections in advance and the option to purchase Lightning Lane Single Passes for individual attractions. The Lightning Lane Multi Pass now allows guests to book up to three experiences per day in advance, providing more flexibility and predictability for their park visits.

As we initially shared, effective October 18, 2024, the Lightning Lane prices for three popular attractions at Walt Disney World will increase by $1. Seven Dwarfs Mine Train will now cost $13, TRON Lightcycle Run will be $21, and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will be $18. These price adjustments reflect the ongoing changes in Disney’s pricing strategy.

Now, more price jumps have been added.

Effective October 21, 2024, the Lightning Lane prices for four popular attractions at Walt Disney World will increase by $1. TRON Lightcycle Run will now cost $22, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train will be $14, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will be $19, and Avatar Flight of Passage will be $18. This marks the second price increase for these attractions since October 18.

Disney World Ticket Price Increases 2025

Additionally, as we have shared in the past, ticket prices will also be going up at Disney World in 2025.

The base price, once a modest $109, has now jumped to $119, as reflected in the Disney World pricing calendar. Ticket prices across the board have increased by roughly $5 to $10 per day. Prices will go up from there, with peak season hitting nearly $200 per person.

Bob Iger, the current CEO of Disney, has expressed concerns about the aggressive pricing policies implemented by his predecessor, Bob Chapek. Iger believes that high prices can make Disney less accessible to some consumers. He emphasized the importance of balancing profit growth with maintaining affordability for Disney’s brand. However, these increases contrast with that belief.

Disney Loving Guests Go Into Debt for the Mouse

As for the families going in debt, it seems even with these price increases, they will continue to do so.

Disney’s popularity is undeniable, with 74% of Americans who have visited a theme park having also experienced the magic of Disney. Baby boomers are the most likely generation to have been to a Disney park, while Gen Zers are the least likely.

Cost is the primary reason for those who avoid theme parks. Despite the high cost, 18% of Disney attendees have gone into debt to experience the magic. This translates to approximately 59 million families in the United States.

While 71% of those who went into Disney debt don’t regret it, 80% plan to pay it off within six months.

In-park food and beverage expenses, along with admission costs, were significantly higher than expected for many visitors. Although one-day, one-park tickets can be as low as $109, the average price varies throughout the year. September is the cheapest at $126.50, while December is the most expensive at $149.03.

Despite the rising costs, Disney’s appeal remains strong. High-income earners are more likely to go into debt for Disney, with 26% of those earning $100,000 or more having done so. This suggests that the desire for a Disney experience can outweigh financial considerations for many.

Do you think the pricing at Disney has become too expensive?