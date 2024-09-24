Luxury Resort Guests Will Get RARE Time in Disney World This Holiday Season

If you’re staying at a Luxury Disney World Resort this Holiday season, you’ll be happy to know about the newest changes.

According to a recent report from Inside the Magic, these changes directly impact Extended Evening Hours, giving guests paying extra even more time in the park than before. This comes as a fantastic surprise, especially for those who take advantage of these perks during the festive season.

From November 29 through December 30, 2024, EPCOT will be open from 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., a slight extension compared to its current hours.

Early Entry for select Disney resort guests starts at 8:30 a.m., but the real holiday magic happens after dark, with Extended Evening Hours stretching until 11:30 p.m.

That means an extra hour and a half for those who have access to Extended Evening Hours, allowing them to enjoy EPCOT’s popular attractions like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind or Soarin’ without the typical daytime crowds.

For those not familiar, Extended Evening Hours is a perk available to guests staying at select Disney resorts, and it allows them to experience some of the most sought-after rides with far shorter wait times.

This is especially valuable during the holiday season when EPCOT hosts its International Festival of the Holidays, which includes festive entertainment, food booths, and the beloved Candlelight Processional.

When it comes to Extended Evening Hours, not all Disney resort guests are eligible, but those staying at Disney’s deluxe hotels and select villa resorts can take advantage of this perk.

Some of the popular resorts that are included in this offering are Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resorts, and Disney’s BoardWalk Inn.

Additionally, guests staying at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge and Disney’s Riviera Resort are eligible, as well as those at select Disney Vacation Club properties like Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort.

If you’re staying at one of these deluxe resorts or villas, you’ll get access to Extended Evening Hours, allowing you to enjoy EPCOT—and other parks—with much smaller crowds late into the night. For those who love to maximize their park time, staying at one of these resorts could be the key to a truly magical holiday experience.

So, what makes this a great holiday surprise? The extra time in the park allows guests to do so much more, especially during such a busy period.

Not only does it offer more opportunities to enjoy EPCOT’s unique holiday offerings like JOYFUL! A Celebration of the Season or the Holiday Cookie Stroll, but it also provides a quieter, more relaxed experience when the majority of guests have already headed out for the night.

EPCOT’s operational change also highlights Disney’s response to ongoing feedback from guests. In recent years, park hours across Walt Disney World have been more limited, sparking complaints from regular visitors.

This change shows Disney is listening and adapting, particularly for those willing to pay for premium experiences. Considering how packed the parks get during the holidays, it’s a significant boost for those who value extra time in a more serene park atmosphere.

For many, the holidays at EPCOT have always been special, but now, with these extended hours, guests can take their time exploring World Showcase, enjoy holiday-themed overlays like the one on Living with the Land, and even catch a few extra rides before the night ends.

If you’re planning a holiday trip and debating whether to splurge on a deluxe resort or consider an add-on for Extended Evening Hours, now might be the perfect time to go for it. You’ll get more park time than ever before, which could mean experiencing EPCOT in a whole new way.

And let’s be real—having an extra 90 minutes to wander through the park under the festive glow of holiday lights, with fewer people around, sounds like a holiday gift in itself. Whether you’re there for the attractions or the holiday cheer, these operational changes at EPCOT give you the best of both worlds.

So, if you’re planning on visiting Disney World this holiday season, be sure to take advantage of this added time at EPCOT. It’s a rare chance to experience one of Disney’s most iconic parks with a little extra breathing room and even more magic.