First-of-Its-Kind DVC Resort Opening at Disney World This Year

This year will see a first-of-its-kind Disney Vacation Club resort open to guests, and it may signal wider change across Walt Disney World.

Disney Vacation Club (DVC) resorts are types of accommodation for DVC members. Ever since its inception in 1991, the vacation ownership (timeshare) program has been hugely popular, with guests able to purchase points to use for stays at the Walt Disney World Resort and other locations across the world. For more information on Disney Vacation Club, head here.

In 2024, a huge change will happen for DVC, when the renovated Cabins at Fort Wilderness eventually reopen to guests. Prior to the refurbishment of the accommodation, The Cabins at Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground–to use its official name– were pet friendly, meaning guests could bring their furry companion to stay with them at The Most Magical Place On Earth.

When The Cabins reopen, that rule will stay in place, making Fort Wilderness home to the first-ever pet-friendly DVC resort. Per DVC News, The Cabins will allow guests to have a maximum of two dogs during their stay (the same rule applies for regular non-DVC pet-friendly accommodation), with the outlet also stating other rules in regards to keeping a dog onsite.

They include being fully trained; not being allowed on furniture; leashed when outside the cabin; no permittance in food, beverage, or recreation areas; not being left unattended for more than seven hours; and guests must reveal to housekeeping when the dog won’t be present, and use door markers when they are in the accommodation. DVC also retains the right to evict the animal if it becomes disruptive to other guests.

The other pet-friendly locations on Disney World property are Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, Disney’s Port Orleans Resort — Riverside, and Disney’s Yacht Club Resort. The welcoming of animals to The Cabins at Fort Wilderness when it becomes a DVC location, is a perk that will satisfy those guests who previously utilized this resort for their pet needs. Could this change in the DVC offering signal wider changes for more DVC locations when it comes to being pet-friendly?

The transformation of The Cabins at Fort Wilderness was announced back in April 2023, when first-look images were released and left Disney fans less than impressed. A recurring theme of accommodation changes has been the removal or lack of theming. This was true when concept art was revealed for the new DVC tower at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, with guests slamming the addition of the seemingly unthemed structure and calling it a “Marriott.”

The official description of The Cabins at Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, by the way of Disney Vacation Club, reads:

Experience the beauty of the outdoors up-close and be part of the American frontier in this special Resort. Settle into a cabin surrounded by a 750-acre pine and cypress forest. See wildlife in their natural habitat, including deer, ducks and rabbits. Hike along woodland trails and relax on a white-sand beach. Swim in a sparkling pool with a corkscrew waterslide and enjoy countrified dining accompanied by lively Old West entertainment.

Disney World DVC resorts include the Animal Kingdom Lodge Villas, Bay Lake Tower, Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Copper Creek Villas and Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Disney’s Beach Club Villas, Disney’s Boardwalk Villas Resort, The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, Disney’s Old Key West Resort, Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows, Disney’s Riviera Resort, and Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa.

