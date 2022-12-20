As Work Continues on Disney’s “Marriott” Hotel, One Resort Experience Will Soon Be Unavailable

Walt Disney World Resort is an ever-changing landscape where renovations, refurbishments, closures, and openings happen on a daily basis. Soon, one Disney hotel will face a closure as progress continues on its new tower.

Orlando’s Disney World attracts millions each year. Even with rising costs, claims that the “magic has gone”, and the Disney Genie+ service, Guests still pick to vacation at the Disney Resort year after year. Under former CEO Bob Chapek, Disney fans rallied for change, and it seems that the need for a new trajectory — at least when it came to the Parks — was happening behind the scenes, also.

Last month, it was revealed that Chapek’s predecessor, Bob Iger, would return for a two-year stint as the Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company. Rumblings had apparently been happening for some time with reports declaring CFO Christine McCarthy led the charge to oust Chapek from his throne. And with the much-detested CEO now removed as the head of the Mouse, fans have been circling, expecting Iger to change those elements the previous era had installed — Disney Genie+, Park Passes, Park Hopper, and more.

Aside from the big changes that have happened at Walt Disney World, and in many ways at Disneyland Resort, over the last few years, smaller adjustments are consistently made throughout the year. These can be anything from planned ride closures for maintenance, pool, Park, and hotel refurbishments, or even updating an existing attraction.

In January next year, Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort found in Magic Kingdom Park will be closing its Lava Pool water slide; the Lava Pool itself will remain open but the slide will close on January 3. Disney said:

To ensure our facilities are maintained to the highest quality standards, we conduct routine maintenance from time to time. The Lava Pool water slide at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort will be closed for refurbishment beginning Jan. 3, 2023. While Guests may see or hear refurbishment work in the area, the Lava Pool will remain available to Guests throughout the refurbishment; only the water slide will be closed. The Oasis Pool will also be available for use. The water slide will reopen to Guests in early February.

The closure of the Lava Pool water slide comes as Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort readies the addition of a new Disney Vacation Club (DVC) tower. Deemed a “Marriott” by some fans, and announced earlier this year, the DVC accommodation will replace the Spirit of Aloha Dinner Show at the Disney Park, but pay homage to the experience once constructed.

The DVC tower at the Disney Resort has no current plans to be run by Marriott, but Disney diehards are calling the House of Mouse’s imagination and vision into question with the addition of new higher-rise buildings; the Gran Destino Tower at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort, another more corporate looking hotel, also opened in the last couple of years.

That being said, Marriott does have a place at Disney World: the popular Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin hotels exist on Disney World land but are operated by Tishman Hotel Corporation and MetLife who in turn contract the running of the hotel to Marriott International.

The DVC tower at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort is expected to open by late 2024.

