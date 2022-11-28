Disney World Makes More Changes Due to Crowds Flooding Parks

Walt Disney World Resort is home to four different theme parks in EPCOT, Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Walt Disney World is known for its iconic sights like Cinderella Castle, that draw in thousands of Guests daily to the “The Most Magical Place on Earth“.

When you are visiting Disney World you will need a reservation to get into the theme park you choose. Disney Parks hours differ daily.

If you are planning to visit Magic Kingdom some of the attractions you may experience are Jungle Cruise, “it’s a small world”, The Hall of Presidents, Country Bear Jamboree, and many other attractions.

However, as massive crowds have taken over the area, Walt Disney World Resort has announced some changes for the month of December.

The Park Hours at Magic Kingdom have been extended from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on December 5, December 7,December 10, December 12, December 14, December 17, December 19, December 21, and December 23-29. The previous hours were 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

On December 4, December 8, December 9, December 11, December 13, December 15, December 16, December 18, December 20,, and December 22, Park Hours have been extended to now be 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Magic Kingdom isn’t the only Disney theme park seeing hours changes. At Disney’s Animal Kingdom, you can stroll through the Maharajah Jungle Trek, take a ride on Kilimanjaro Safaris, and enjoy the sights of Festival of the Lion King.

December 4 Park Hours were extended from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

December 9, December 12, December 17, December 18, December 19, and December 22 Park Hours were extended from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The hours previously were 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

December 10, December 11, December 23, and December 24 park hours were extended 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., as well. The previous hours were 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

To watch for more dates and times to be extended go to Disney’s official website.

Will you be taking advantage of Walt Disney World extending its hours this Holiday season?