Disney Hints Final Moments Before Mass Character Exodus from Park, Dozens to be Removed

Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, is set to welcome its first-ever “Monsters, Inc.”-themed land.

The exciting news was revealed at D23, where Billy Crystal, the voice of Mike Wazowski in the original Monsters, Inc. film, its prequel Monsters University, and the Disney+ series Monsters at Work, made a special appearance. “Humans will be in Monstropolis. Did you clear that with HR?” Crystal quipped during the announcement.

He then delighted the audience with a rendition of “I Wouldn’t Have Nothing If I Didn’t Have You” from the original movie, earning a standing ovation.

“In this new land, humans have been invited to Monstropolis. As part of this experience, you’re going to tour the Laugh Factory,” explained Josh D’Amaro, head of Disney Experiences.

One of the major highlights will be the first-ever suspended rollercoaster in a Disney park, themed around “Monsters, Inc.” Construction is set to begin next year. “There is so much excitement at Imagineering for the land,” D’Amaro added, though further details remain under wraps.

While there have been “Monsters, Inc.” attractions at Disney California Adventure and Tokyo Disneyland, this marks the franchise’s biggest presence in any Disney park to date.

Monsters, Inc., which premiered in 2001 and was nominated for the first-ever Best Animated Feature Oscar (ultimately losing to Shrek), remains one of Disney’s most beloved and enduring franchises.

With the new “Monsters, Inc.” land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is exciting, it also means that something will need to go in order to make room for the new attractions and theming.

One section that guests have speculated is the area to the right of the park, Animation Courtyard, where the future The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure show lives, as well as Star Wars Launch Bay and the Disney Junior Play and Dance! show can be found.

This area seems to have some of the least activity in the park, which could make a good home to the land if the space behind it, which is executive office space at this point, can be torn down.

That change will cost Disney millions before the project even starts, however.

Another option that just became a lot more viable is Muppets Courtyard. If taken over, this would mean the unstoppable removal of MuppetVision 3D, Mama Melrose’s, Studio 1 Shop, Days of Christmas, and PizzeRizzo. Inevitably, it would also mean the removal of The Muppets at Walt Disney World Resort, eliminating the IP entirely.

Now, our eyebrows have been raised after Disney confirmed that MuppetVision 3D would be removed from all Extended Evening Hours events.

Disney has made an update to the attraction lineup for Extended Evening Hours, removing MuppetVision 3D from the list of available attractions at Disney’s Hollywood Studios for resort hotel guests.

Starting Wednesday, September 25, 2024, Extended Evening Hours will resume at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World, running from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. This schedule coincides with the Magic Kingdom’s busy season of hard-ticket events, including Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party.

Just last week, Disney unveiled the list of available attractions for the upcoming Extended Evening Hours at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, which initially included MuppetVision 3D.

While the recent removal of MuppetVision 3D from the Extended Evening Hours lineup at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom has sparked speculation about its connection to the upcoming Monsters, Inc. Land expansion, no official announcements have been made regarding the attraction’s future.

Despite the removal from the Extended Evening Hours schedule, MuppetVision 3D remains listed for daily operation through late October 2024 according to the official operating hours calendar. This discrepancy raises questions about the attraction’s long-term status.

Disney has not provided any definitive information regarding the potential closure of MuppetVision 3D or the specific location of the new Monsters, Inc. Land. As the park continues to evolve, the future of this beloved attraction remains uncertain.

As for other Disney announcements that were made at D23, we’ve got you covered.

For fans of Disney’s iconic villains, there was an exciting announcement: the introduction of Villains Land at Magic Kingdom.

Disney Parks TikTok shared the news, giving fans a glimpse of what to expect from the new land. The video featured some of the most famous animated villains, including Ursula from The Little Mermaid, the Evil Queen from Snow White, and Jafar from Aladdin, among others.

“Villains Land is coming to Magic Kingdom with two major attractions, dining, and shopping at Walt Disney World”.

Additionally, at D23 on August 10, it was revealed that a Zootopia show will debut at Animal Kingdom in 2025, Test Track will reopen at Epcot the same year, and a new nighttime parade will arrive at Magic Kingdom in 2025. Moreover, two new Cars-themed attractions are set to be constructed in Frontierland at the park.

Disney Imagineers also previously announced plans for a Tropical Americas expansion at Animal Kingdom, replacing the Dino-Land U.S.A. area. This new area will highlight the most biodiverse regions on the planet, focusing on areas just north and south of the equator in the Western Hemisphere.

At Destination D23 in Florida last September, D’Amaro elaborated on the concept, saying, “It’s a beautiful region to explore and has been the inspiration for so many magical stories over the years.”

Earlier this year, Walt Disney Imagineering submitted a 25-page permit package to the South Florida Water Management District for Animal Kingdom, hinting at the expansion. Last month, another construction permit was filed to further advance the project.

In July, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District agreed to let Disney proceed with its plans to invest up to $17 billion in its Orlando resort. These plans include expanding Walt Disney World with a fifth major theme park, along with two smaller parks and hotels.

