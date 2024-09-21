EPCOT Changing Operations Over the Holidays, Theme Park Receives Big Update

EPCOT is giving its operations a refresh for the holidays.

We may still be mid-spooky season, but in theme park time, the holidays are right around the corner. At Walt Disney World Resort, Christmas begins on November 12, and all four parks embrace the festivities in their own way.

Magic Kingdom Park is the hub of most celebrations. Not only does the park transform into a bonafide holiday wonderland, but on select nights it also hosts Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, a special after-hours event featuring a festive parade, snowfall on Main Street, U.S.A., and unique holiday-themed shows.

Visitors can meet their favorite characters dressed in seasonal outfits, enjoy complimentary cookies and cocoa, and experience select rides with shorter wait times.

While Animal Kingdom primarily features extra decorations and atmospheric entertainment, Disney’s Hollywood Studios transforms the Hollywood Tower Hotel with holiday projections and hosts the holiday event Disney Jollywood Nights on select nights (hopefully, more successfully than in 2023).

Meanwhile, EPCOT hosts the Festival of the Holidays from November 29 through December 30, 2024. While walking around the World Showcase, guests can experience the customs and stories of different cultures with live performances and holiday-themed entertainment courtesy of the Holiday Storytellers.

The event also features the Candlelight Processional, a beloved retelling of the Christmas story with a celebrity narrator and a full orchestra, and JOYFUL! A Celebration of the Season, a musical tribute to Christmas and Kwanzaa, plus seasonal treats from around the world at the Holiday Kitchens and the Holiday Cookie Stroll.

Meanwhile, Olaf’s Holiday Tradition Expedition Scavenger Hunt sends guests on a mission to find lost holiday traditions with the iconic Frozen (2013) snowman.

That’s a lot to squeeze in in one day – which is why Disney has just extended the opening hours for EPCOT in December.

Starting November 29, EPCOT will operate from 9 a.m. to 9.30 p.m. That gives guests an extra 30 minutes to enjoy the festivities, as well as the park’s usual attractions, such as Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Soarin’, and Living with the Land (which features a special festive overlay).

Early Entry will begin for select Disney resort guests at 8.30 a.m., while Extended Evening Hours will run until 11.30 p.m.

While the park may be staying open later than it does right now, it’s still not quite as late as in the past. Before last year, EPCOT would stay open until 10 p.m. It may only be an extra 30 minutes, but considering the number of complaints we’ve heard in recent years about Disney World’s dwindling opening hours, it still a difference – especially in a period as busy as the holidays.

Do you plan on visiting Disney World this holiday season?