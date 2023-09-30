Sponsored by Undercover Tourist

If there’s one place on Earth that knows how to turn the holiday season into a magical spectacle, it’s undoubtedly Disney World. As soon as you step foot into this enchanting kingdom, you’ll be quickly transported from the regular city of Orlando, Florida, to a world where fairy tales come to life and every moment is filled with wonder.

Holidays at Disney World are a truly special experience, where the joy and excitement of the season merge seamlessly with the magic of Disney. So, pack your bags, put on your Mickey ears, and let’s dive into why spending your holidays at Disney World is an unforgettable adventure waiting to happen!

A Winter Wonderland

Imagine strolling down Main Street, U.S.A., with snowflakes falling gently around you while the iconic Cinderella Castle shimmers in the distance. Yes, snow! Even though you’ll be in the warm climate of Orlando, Florida, Disney World ensures that winter is so much more than just a season; Disney makes winter a fairy tale come true.

The transformation of the park into a winter wonderland during Holidays at Disney World is nothing short of breathtaking. Thousands of twinkling lights adorn every corner, and festive decorations add a touch of holiday spirit to every nook and cranny.

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party

The crown jewel of Disney World’s holiday offerings is undoubtedly Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. This exclusive after-hours event is a dream come true for anyone who loves the holiday season and all things Disney. The party features a dazzling holiday parade, spectacular fireworks, and special character meet-and-greets with everyone from Mickey and Minnie to your favorite Disney princesses.

The highlight of the evening is “A Frozen Holiday Wish,” where Elsa uses her icy powers to transform Cinderella Castle into a glittering ice palace—a sight you won’t soon forget. And don’t forget to indulge in the complimentary holiday treats and hot cocoa. It’s a night of pure enchantment that will make your heart swell with holiday joy.

EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays

EPCOT, known for its world showcase, takes you on a culinary journey around the globe during the holiday season. The EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays is the culinary Disney event! With holiday-inspired dishes and drinks from various countries. Savor mouthwatering delicacies, like the German holiday market’s bratwurst and pretzels or the warm and comforting Canadian cheddar cheese soup.

Throughout World Showcase, you’ll encounter storytellers from different cultures who share their unique holiday traditions, adding depth and meaning to your experience. And don’t miss the Candlelight Processional, a breathtaking musical retelling of the Christmas story narrated by a celebrity guest, accompanied by a massive choir and a 50-piece orchestra!

Merry and Bright Entertainment

No matter the time of year, attending Disney events will always send you home feeling magical and cherry. Throughout the parks, you’ll find festive shows, live performances, and character meet-and-greets all dressed up in their holiday best. From Elsa’s magical ice-skating spectacular to the Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM! fireworks and projection show at Hollywood Studios, there’s something to see and do at every turn.

Holiday Decor Galore

The attention to detail is unrivaled, and this extends to the Disney World holiday decorations. Each park and resort is adorned with unique and themed decor that transports you into the heart of the season. The giant gingerbread house at the Grand Floridian Resort & Spa near the Magic Kingdom is a must-see, where you can even purchase gingerbread treats. You’ll also want to be sure to explore the various holiday-themed displays and towering Disney Christmas trees throughout the parks—perfect backdrops for those magical holiday photos.

Exclusive Holiday Merchandise

If you’re a Disney fan or looking for that perfect holiday gift, you’re in luck. Disney World offers exclusive holiday merchandise that you won’t find anywhere else. From limited-edition ornaments to festive apparel and holiday-themed Minnie ears, you’ll be able to take home a piece of the holiday magic to cherish all year round.

Magical Dining Experiences

The holidays are a time for indulgence, and Disney World doesn’t disappoint in the dining department. Enjoy Disney’s special Christmas menus at various restaurants throughout the parks and resorts. From delectable turkey dinners with all the trimmings to mouthwatering desserts that will satisfy your sweet tooth, Disney World’s culinary offerings during the holidays are nothing short of spectacular.

Ring in the New Year with a Bang

If you’re lucky enough to be at Disney World on New Year’s Eve, you’re in for a treat. The parks host magical fireworks shows and countdown celebrations to welcome the new year in unforgettable style.

